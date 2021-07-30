Equestrian at Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza, Seigneur Medicott place seventh in dressage

Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Miza and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished day one of eventing at the Tokyo Olympics placed seventh in dressage on Friday.

Mirza and his gelding amassed 28.00 penalty points. In dressage, lower the score, higher the rider and horse place in the standings.



Forty two out of 63 combinations performed on Friday with Great Britain's Oliver Townend, ranked number one in the world, topping the leader board with just 23.60 points.



China's Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro are placed second with 23.90 points while Germany's Julia Krajewski and her horse Amande De B'Neville stand third with 25.20 points.

Mirza is tied with Sweden's Louise Romeike and her horse Cato 60 on points (28.00).

His coach, German Olympic gold medallist Sandra Auffarth had an underwhelming run, finishing in 27th place astride Viamant du Matz, having scored 34.10.

Mirza, 29, and Medicott have earlier won two silver medals in individual and team eventing at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.



Dressage is a form of horse riding where the horses perform a series of predetermined movements in an arena measuring 20m x 60m which has markers to indicate where the changes need to be done. The arena has markers placed symmetrically indicating where movements are to start and finish and where changes of pace or lead are to occur.



Dressage resumes on Saturday for those of the 63-pair field who have not performed after which the final leader board for dressage will be finalised.



Dressage is the first of three phases in Individual eventing, the remaining two are Cross Country and Show Jumping, the lowest cumulation of penalties in all three phases decides the top 25 who will then proceed to a second round of show jumping to decide the winner.



Fouaad’s next event after the dressage round which is Cross Country is scheduled on August 1 at 4:15 am. This phase will see the horses move to Sea Forest Cross-Country Course over the weekend.