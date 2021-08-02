Tokyo Olympics, Equestrian: India's Fouaad Mirza, Seigneur Medicott qualify for individual final

India's Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott qualified for the final of individual eventing at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The duo managed 8.00 penalty points in the show jumping session of eventing and finished 25th - managing to qualify for the final round.



The final round - another leg of show jumping - will decide medals and final positions of the participating riders. It will take in to account penalties incurred in the qualifying rounds too. Mirza, with an aggregate of 47.20 points from the three stages of eventing does not stand a chance of making the podium.

It is an encouraging finish for the rider and horse who are both making their Olympic debuts. This pair also won India two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.