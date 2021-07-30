Home Olympic News Golf at Tokyo 2020: Anirban Lahiri tied 20th, Udayan Mane lifts himself from last spot USA’s Xander Schuaffele fired a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz at 11-under-131 in a rain-interrupted second round of the Games. Rakesh Rao 30 July, 2021 19:07 IST Anirban Lahiri of India in action at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, on Friday. - REUTERS Rakesh Rao 30 July, 2021 19:07 IST Anirban Lahiri stayed at four-under after 16 holes of the rain-interrupted second round of the Tokyo Olympics golf competition to be tied-20th on Friday.On a day when USA’s Xander Schuaffele fired a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz at 11-under-131, Lahiri carded a birdie and a bogey on each side of the turn.READ| Tokyo Olympics Day 8 - India Highlights: Lovlina Borgohain in semis; Deepika bows out; Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finishes last Udayan Mane, who shot a first-round 69, lifted himself from last spot to be tied- 57th in the 60-player field.After two bogeys by the seventh hole, Mane recovered with birdies on the eighth, 13th, 16th and 17th holes. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :