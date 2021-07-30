Golf at Tokyo 2020: Anirban Lahiri tied 20th, Udayan Mane lifts himself from last spot

Anirban Lahiri stayed at four-under after 16 holes of the rain-interrupted second round of the Tokyo Olympics golf competition to be tied-20th on Friday.

On a day when USA’s Xander Schuaffele fired a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz at 11-under-131, Lahiri carded a birdie and a bogey on each side of the turn.

Udayan Mane, who shot a first-round 69, lifted himself from last spot to be tied- 57th in the 60-player field.

After two bogeys by the seventh hole, Mane recovered with birdies on the eighth, 13th, 16th and 17th holes.