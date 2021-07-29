Home Olympic News Archery in Tokyo Olympics: India's Atanu Das through to pre-quarterfinals, beats Korean Oh Jinhyek India's Atanu Das' nervy 10 in the shootoff helped him beat two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jin-hyek of South Korea to go through to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's individual event at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 08:42 IST Indian archer Atanu Das during his round of 32 match against South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek - Reuters Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 08:42 IST India's Atanu Das' nervy 10 in the shootoff helped him beat two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek of South Korea to go through to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Das got off to a shaky start, losing the first end 26-25. He came back to tie the second and third ends 27-27 and then won the fourth 27-22 to make the overall score 4-4. Despite not capitalising on a few errors on the South Korean's part, Das forced a shoot-off after managing to tie the fifth set 28-28. Jinyek managed to score 9 in the shoot-off. Das took his time, but held his nerves to score 10 to seal the match in his favour. Earlier in the day, Das defeated Chinese Taipei's Den Yu-Cheng (who just won the men's team silver medal) 6-4 in the round of 64 elimination. He faces Takaharu Furukawa of Japan next in the round of 16. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :