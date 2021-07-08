Odisha government announces cash award for Olympians

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash prize for athletes from the state who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

READ| Tokyo Olympics: Britain sending biggest team for an overseas Games

At a virtual ceremony on Thursday, he said gold medal winners would get a cash award of Rs 6 crore. Similarly, for silver and bronze medallists, the cash prize would be Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.25 crore respectively.

READ| What are the three Olympic values?

Patnaik added that all Olympic-bound athletes from the state would be provided Rs 15 lakh to cover the preparation costs.