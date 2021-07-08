Home Olympic News Odisha government announces cash award for Olympians The state government will offer Rs 6 crore to the athlete who bags gold, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.25 crore for bronze. Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 21:30 IST Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash prize for athletes from the state who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 21:30 IST Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash prize for athletes from the state who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. READ| Tokyo Olympics: Britain sending biggest team for an overseas Games At a virtual ceremony on Thursday, he said gold medal winners would get a cash award of Rs 6 crore. Similarly, for silver and bronze medallists, the cash prize would be Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.25 crore respectively.READ| What are the three Olympic values? Patnaik added that all Olympic-bound athletes from the state would be provided Rs 15 lakh to cover the preparation costs. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :