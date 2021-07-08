Olympic News

Odisha government announces cash award for Olympians

The state government will offer Rs 6 crore to the athlete who bags gold, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.25 crore for bronze.

08 July, 2021 21:30 IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash prize for athletes from the state who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.   -  Getty Images

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash prize for athletes from the state who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

At a virtual ceremony on Thursday, he said gold medal winners would get a cash award of Rs 6 crore.  Similarly, for silver and bronze medallists, the cash prize would be Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.25 crore respectively.

Patnaik added that all Olympic-bound athletes from the state would be provided Rs 15 lakh to cover the preparation costs.

