Tokyo Olympics Day 2 recap: Brazil pips Germany in men's football opener, opening ceremony updates

Hello and welcome to our Daily Wrap of all the action from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Despite the opening ceremony being two days away, two events got off to an eventful and action-packed start on Wednesday - baseball/softball and football, with the women's teams taking to the field in both disciplines. Let's take a brief look at the results:

RESULTS

Football: Egypt 0-0 Spain New Zealand 1-0 Republic of Korea Mexico 4-1 France Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 Saudi Arabia Argentina 0-2 Australia Honduras 0-1 Romania Japan 1-0 South Africa Brazil 4-2 Germany More details here: Tokyo Olympics football: Richarlison hat-trick in Brazil vs Germany; Mexico stuns France



A review of first round action from the women's variant: Tokyo Olympics women’s football first round review: Sweden surprises firm favourite US

RELATED: Tokyo 2020: 12 athletes who could be featuring in their last Olympics



RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: USWNT regroups after stunning loss to Sweden

Baseball/Softball USA 1-0 Canada Mexico 2-3 Japan Italy 0-1 Australia More details here: Tokyo 2020: U.S. beats Canada as Abbott strikes out nine

SOFTBALL RETURNS TO THE OLYMPICS

Baseball/softball return to the Olympic roster after 13 years but they're not alone. We have six new disciplines in Tokyo this year. Here's a brief look at them all.

STORY IN FOCUS - INDIA

With just one day to go for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, nine support staff members of the Indian athletes in the Japanese capital, across five disciplines, are waiting for clarity on their access to the Olympics village and the competition area. The support staff members had raised the issue about their access to the village and competition area on July 18 and subsequently had a meeting with the deputy chef de mission, Prem Verma, on July 20 at the Far East Village Hotel in Ariake, Tokyo. READ MORE: A day before Tokyo Olympics, India support staff members sweat over access to Games village, competition area



NEWS

Czech cyclist Michal Schlegel has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth athlete on the central European nation's Olympic team to do so. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: Czech cyclist tests Covid-19 positive



Guinea cancelled its participation in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a source close to the government in Conakry said that the decision not to send its five-person team was a consequence of financial constraints. The West African nation ultimately reversed its decision. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: Guinea reverses decision to pull out over COVID fears

World number one Kaylee McKeown of Australia will be withdrawing from the women's 200 metres medley in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to focus on her backstroke events. The withdrawal could be a blow to Australia's hopes of taking on the United States in the pool, given that McKeown broke the world record in the 100 metres backstroke at the Australian Olympic trials and also registered strong performances in both the 200m backstroke and 200m medley. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: Guinea reverses decision to pull out over COVID fears



The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) condemned a social media post shared by an unaccredited USA Wrestling staff member that compared COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Read more: Tokyo 2020: USOPC condemns social media post comparing COVID-19 protocols to Nazism



A U.S. Olympic swimming gold medal prospect, Michael Andrew, who declined a coronavirus vaccine, has been strictly complying with health protocols while in Japan, as part of a team that is taking the measures seriously. Andrew has called it an educated decision and insisted he was not anti-vax. Read more: Tokyo 2020: US comfortable with swimmer Andrew’s compliance after vaccine opt-out

After images of Olympic football players taking a knee were excluded from official highlight reels and social media channels, the IOC said on Thursday they will be shown in the future. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: IOC to include athletes kneeling in highlights, social media



Defending Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles shone in training on Thursday in a series of sharp routines that included a vault so difficult that no other woman has ever attempted it in competition. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: How gold can she go? Biles shines in training amid virus worries



Australia’s highest-ranking Olympic official and the current premier of the state of Queensland where the 2032 Olympics will be held have put an early test to the old adage that sports and politics don’t mix. Read more: Olympic chief, leader in spat after Brisbane gets 2032 nod



Tunisian swimming double gold medallist Oussama Mellouli decided to compete at the Tokyo Games, changing his mind about 'boycotting' his sixth Olympics. The 37-year-old 10km open water swimmer had announced his international retirement earlier in the week after a dispute with his national federation. Read more: Tokyo 2020: Mellouli changes his mind, will swim in Olympics

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who memorably dressed up as the titular plumber from the Super Mario video game to promote the Tokyo Olympics in Rio, will not attend the opening ceremony, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported. Read more: Japan former PM Abe to miss Olympic Games opening ceremony - reports

EVENT DRAWS

Tennis:

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will begin the next leg of his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam when he takes on Bolivia's 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien at the Tokyo Olympics in the opening round. Read more: Tokyo 2020: Djokovic to start quest for gold against Dellien

The Indian tennis star duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will clash with the Ukrainian pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics. India's Sumit Nagal will clash with Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the first round. Read more: Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw

Boxing:

Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom will take on Dominician Republic's Miguelina Garcia in the first round of the women's 51kg division at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. No. 1 ranked Amit Panghal will receive a first round bye in the 52kg division, while Vikas Krishan will face Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the 53kg category on Saturday. More: Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom faces Garcia, Amit Panghal gets a bye

FEATURES

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) is essential to restoring integrity to international sports and protecting clean athletes but won't be able to keep the Tokyo Games clean, a Helsinki Commission hearing in Washington was told on Wednesday. Read more: Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act won't keep Tokyo clean - lawyer





Watch for our daily wraps of all the action from the Tokyo Olympics. Follow us on Twitter and Telegram to keep up with the news as it happens.