Tokyo Olympics: Britain's Lauren Price adds boxing gold to sporting accolades

Lauren Price of Britain won gold in the women's middleweight division, beating China's Li Qian 5:0 in a one-sided bout.

AP TOKYO 08 August, 2021 12:48 IST

Lauren Price of Britain fights Qian Li of China during the women's middleweight (69-75kg) boxing final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games at Kokugikan Arena on Sunday. - Getty Images

Lauren Price of Britain won gold in the women's middleweight division, beating China's Li Qian 5:0 in a one-sided bout.

Price claimed Britain's second gold medal and sixth medal overall in Tokyo with a solid performance against Li. Price is the first woman to win gold at middleweight after Claressa Shields, the American two-time champion.

Boxing: Ireland's Kellie Harrington wins lightweight gold at Tokyo Olympics

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Zemfira Magomedalieva won bronze.