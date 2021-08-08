Olympic News

Tokyo Olympics: Britain’s Lauren Price adds boxing gold to sporting accolades

Lauren Price of Britain won gold in the women’s middleweight division, beating China’s Li Qian 5:0 in a one-sided bout.

TOKYO 08 August, 2021

Lauren Price of Britain fights Qian Li of China during the women's middleweight (69-75kg) boxing final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games at Kokugikan Arena on Sunday.   -  Getty Images

TOKYO 08 August, 2021 12:48 IST

Price claimed Britain’s second gold medal and sixth medal overall in Tokyo with a solid performance against Li. Price is the first woman to win gold at middleweight after Claressa Shields, the American two-time champion.

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Zemfira Magomedalieva won bronze.

