Tokyo Olympics: Britain’s Lauren Price adds boxing gold to sporting accolades

Lauren Price of Britain won gold in the women’s middleweight division, beating China’s Li Qian 5:0 in a one-sided bout.

Price claimed Britain’s second gold medal and sixth medal overall in Tokyo with a solid performance against Li. Price is the first woman to win gold at middleweight after Claressa Shields, the American two-time champion.

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Zemfira Magomedalieva won bronze.