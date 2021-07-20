Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team

Tokyo Olympics saw another COVID-19 positive case as Czech beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch tested positive for the virus, the Czech Olympic team said on Tuesday.

Nausch is the third member of the Czech delegation to be confirmed with the virus. On Monday, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic recorded a positive test.

Nausch and Perusic have both left the Olympic village to isolate, their team said.