Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team Trainer Simon Nausch is the latest member of the Czech Republic team and has left the Olympic Games village Reuters 20 July, 2021 16:27 IST The Tokyo Olympics is already seing COVID-19 positive cases among its athletes with Nausch being the latest one. - Getty Images Reuters 20 July, 2021 16:27 IST Tokyo Olympics saw another COVID-19 positive case as Czech beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch tested positive for the virus, the Czech Olympic team said on Tuesday.Nausch is the third member of the Czech delegation to be confirmed with the virus. On Monday, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic recorded a positive test.ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: South Africa football team confirms three COVID-19 positive casesNausch and Perusic have both left the Olympic village to isolate, their team said. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :