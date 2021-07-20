Olympic News

Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team

Trainer Simon Nausch is the latest member of the Czech Republic team and has left the Olympic Games village

Reuters
20 July, 2021 16:27 IST
Olympic Rings

The Tokyo Olympics is already seing COVID-19 positive cases among its athletes with Nausch being the latest one.   -  Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics saw another COVID-19 positive case as Czech beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch tested positive for the virus, the Czech Olympic team said on Tuesday.

Nausch is the third member of the Czech delegation to be confirmed with the virus. On Monday, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic recorded a positive test.

Nausch and Perusic have both left the Olympic village to isolate, their team said.

