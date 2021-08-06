Tokyo Olympics: Slovenia's Garnbret takes inaugural gold in women's climbing

Slovenian Janja Garnbert powered her way to gold in the women's sport climbing combined event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Aomi Urban Sports Park here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Janja, who finished fifth in the speed event, was unstoppable in the bouldering event which she won and firmly established herself as the favourite for the gold. She blitzed the field in the lead event and won the gold with five points.

There was some cheer for the host as Miho Nonako and Akiyo Noguchi won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Miho Nonaka, was lying second overall at the end of the speed and bouldering events, could only finish fourth in the lead event and took the silver medal with 36 points.

Akiyo Naguchi was lying sixth after speed and bouldering events. However she came up with a good effort in the lead event in which she finished third. It helped her win the bronze medal with 48 points.

Aleksandra Miroslaw, who won the speed event, faded away in both bouldering and lead events to finish fifth with 64 points.

The results: 1. Janja Garnbert (Slovenia 5 points), 2. Miho Nonako (Japan 36 points), 3. Akiyo Noguchi (48 points).