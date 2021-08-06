Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Russian Sidakov wins men's freestyle welterweight gold Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Belarus took silver while American Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov claimed the bronze medals. Reuters CHIBA 06 August, 2021 17:03 IST Zaurbek Sidakov of Team ROC competes against Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Team Belarus during the Men’s Freestyle 74kg Gold Medal Match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Getty Images Reuters CHIBA 06 August, 2021 17:03 IST Russian Zaurbek Sidakov won gold in the men's freestyle welterweight category in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Belarus took silver while American Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov claimed the bronze medals. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :