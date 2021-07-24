Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Tokyo Olympics gold

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Golden Slam is alive and well following a routine 6-2, 6-2 win over 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the opening round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

The top-ranked Serb is attempting to become the first man to win all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

Tokyo 2020: Sumit Nagal wins opening round match against Istomin in three sets

Steffi Graf was the only tennis player to accomplish the Golden Slam in 1988.

Djokovic’s next opponent will be 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

Struff eliminated Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-4.