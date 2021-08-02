Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Aishwary Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput fail to qualify for 50m rifle 3 Positions final Aishwary, having gotten off to a good start in the kneeling round, lost control in the last two stages to finish 21st with a score of 1167 (63x). Team Sportstar Tokyo 02 August, 2021 11:13 IST FILE PHOTO: Sanjeev Rajput of India competes during the 2018 Asian Games. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Tokyo 02 August, 2021 11:13 IST Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput, on Monday, got knocked out of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at Tokyo 2020, marking the end of a disastrous campaign for the Indian shooting team.Aishwary, having gotten off to a good start in the kneeling round, lost control in the last two stages - prone and standing - to finish 21st with a score of 1167 (63x).As it happenedIt was an outing to forget for veteran Sanjeev as well as he finished 32nd with a score of 1157 (55x).The Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Kamenskiy was the qualification leader with 1183 points (78x). He fell only a point short of equaling the Qualification Olympic Record (QOR). Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :