Olympics 2021: India doesn't panic against strong opponents anymore, says Navneet Kaur

Olympic-bound forward Navneet Kaur says the mindset of the Indian women's hockey team has changed in the last few years and that the team does not give up until the final whistle.

Navneet told Hockey India, "It's not over until it's over."

"A lot has changed in the mindset of our team in the past few years, we don't fear the stronger opponents anymore. Earlier, when we used to play against the Netherlands or Great Britain, we used to panic. That's not the case now," she said.

Navneet, who has played 79 matches for the national team, is all set to take part in her first Olympic campaign in Tokyo.

"Playing at the Olympics is my childhood dream and I will leave no stone unturned to make it wonderful. With experience comes responsibility."

Navneet feels heading into the games with a clear mindset will be key in the Tokyo Games.

"This team is like a family. Rani and Savita keep exchanging their ideas with us on how we can improve together as a team. The coaches and the entire team are working towards that goal", she added.