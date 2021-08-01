Tokyo Olympics Day 11, Indians in action on August 2: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 2 so that you can stay up to speed!

India August 2

Athletics - Women’s 200m – Dutee Chand – 7:24 am

Women’s discus throw final – Kamalpreet Kaur – 4:30 pm

Hockey – women’s QF – india vs Australia – 8:30 am

Shooting – Men’s 50m rifle three positions – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 am

All timings are in IST