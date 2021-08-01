Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 11, Indians in action on August 2: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 11, Indians in action on August 2: India begins its Olympic charge on Monday with Dutee Chand. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 18:45 IST India forward Vandana Katariya, center, celebrates after scoring against South Africa during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 18:45 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 2 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | Meet PV Sindhu's support system that helped her win Olympic bronze in Tokyo India August 2Athletics - Women’s 200m – Dutee Chand – 7:24 amWomen’s discus throw final – Kamalpreet Kaur – 4:30 pmHockey – women’s QF – india vs Australia – 8:30 amShooting – Men’s 50m rifle three positions – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 amAll timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :