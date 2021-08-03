Tokyo Olympics Day 13, Indians in action on August 4: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 4 so that you can stay up to speed!

India – Aug: 4

Golf – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar – (4:00 am)

Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification -Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:30 am

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 am

Boxing – Women’s Welter (64-69kg) semifinal 1 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Busena Surmeneli (Turkey) – 11:00 am

Hockey – Women’s semifinal – Argentina vs India – 3:30 pm

Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 final – Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros (Colombia), Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus), Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final – Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) – 8:00 am onwards