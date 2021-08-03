Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 13, Indians in action on August 4: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 13, Indians in action on August 4: The Indian women's hockey team will face Argentina in the semifinal. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 14:01 IST India Women's Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 14:01 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 4 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | India loses to Belgium in men's hockey semifinal at Tokyo Olympics, moves to bronze medal match India – Aug: 4Golf – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar – (4:00 am)Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification -Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:30 amMen’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 amBoxing – Women’s Welter (64-69kg) semifinal 1 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Busena Surmeneli (Turkey) – 11:00 amHockey – Women’s semifinal – Argentina vs India – 3:30 pmWrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 final – Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros (Colombia), Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus), Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final – Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) – 8:00 am onwards Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :