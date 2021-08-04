Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 14, Indians in action on August 5: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 14, Indians in action on August 5: Ravi Kumar Dahiya has his wrestling gold medal match on Thursday. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:26 IST Ravi Dahiya will feature in the wrestling final on Thursday. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:26 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 5 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo India – Aug: 5Golf -- Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 -- (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) -- 4:00 amHockey – Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Germany – 7:00 amAthletics -- Men’s 20km Race Walk Final (Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Rahul Rohila, Sandeep Kumar) – 1.00 pmWrestling – WFS 53kg 1/8 (Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson) – 8:00 am onwardsMFS 57kg Final (Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev) -- 2:45 pm onwardsMFS 86kg Bronze medal match (Deepak Punia) -- 2:45 pm onwardsWFS 57kg repechage (Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova) -- 7:30 am onwardsWFS 57kg Final -- 2:45 pm onwards Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :