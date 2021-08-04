Tokyo Olympics Day 14, Indians in action on August 5: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 5 so that you can stay up to speed!

RELATED | Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo

India – Aug: 5

Golf -- Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 -- (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) -- 4:00 am

Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Germany – 7:00 am

Athletics -- Men’s 20km Race Walk Final (Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Rahul Rohila, Sandeep Kumar) – 1.00 pm

Wrestling – WFS 53kg 1/8 (Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson) – 8:00 am onwards

MFS 57kg Final (Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev) -- 2:45 pm onwards

MFS 86kg Bronze medal match (Deepak Punia) -- 2:45 pm onwards

WFS 57kg repechage (Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova) -- 7:30 am onwards

WFS 57kg Final -- 2:45 pm onwards