Tokyo Olympics Day 15, Indians in action on August 6: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

Tokyo Olympics Day 15, Indians in action on August 6: Bajrang Punia will be in action on Friday.

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2021 16:12 IST

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will be in action on Friday. - Special Arrangement

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday.India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 6 so that you can stay up to speed!

RELATED | Graham Reid on India's Olympic hockey bronze: We have not seen the best of this team yet

India – Aug: 6

Men's 50 km walk final - Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM
Golf - Women's individual R3 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 4:00 AM
Women's 20km walk final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM
Hockey Women's Bronze Medal - GB vs IND - 7:00 AM
Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia vs E. Akmataliev - 8 AM onwards
Wrestling - Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - 8 AM onwards
Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2 - Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Nirma Noah Tom, Muhammed Anas - 5:07 PM