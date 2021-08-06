Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 16, Indians in action on August 7: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 16, Indians in action on August 7: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the javelin throw final on Saturday. Team Sportstar 06 August, 2021 15:44 IST Neeraj Chopra gestures after qualifying for the final of the Men's Javelin Throw in Tokyo. - PTI Team Sportstar 06 August, 2021 15:44 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday.India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 7 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | Bajrang Punia loses Olympic wrestling semifinal, coach says refereeing was poor Aug 7: IndiaGold – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar -- 3:00 amAthletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra – 4:30 pmWrestling – MFS 65kg Bronze/Final – Bajrang Punia – 3:15 pm onwards Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :