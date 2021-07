Tokyo Olympics Day 1, Indians in action on July 23: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 23 so that you can stay up to speed!

July 23

Archery – Women’s individual ranking round – 5:30 am

Archery – Men’s individual ranking round – 9:30 am