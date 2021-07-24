Tokyo Olympics Day 3, Indians in action on July 25: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 25 so that you can stay up to speed!

July 25

TBD – Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)

TBD – Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – G. Sathiyan vs TBD

5:30 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

6:30 – Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – Pranati Nayak

6:30 – Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh

6:30 – Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

7:10 – Badminton – Women singles – P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)

7:45 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol final

8:35 – Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats – Nethra Kumanan

9:30 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification – Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

11:05 – Sailing – Men’s Laser heats – Vishnu Saravanan

12:00 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle final

13:30 – Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic)

15.00 – Hockey – Men vs Australia

15:06 – Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain)

15:32 – Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – Maana Patel

15:47 – Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats – Sajan Prakash

16:21 – Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Srihari Nataraj