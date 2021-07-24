Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 3, Indians in action on July 25: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Indians in action: Here's the breakdown of all fixtures timings in IST for events involving Indian athletes on July 25. Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 15:21 IST Indian swimmer Maana Patel (L) and shuttler PV Sindhu (C) will be in action on July 25. - Special arrangement Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 15:21 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 25 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED| Tokyo Olympics India full schedule 2021: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST July 25TBD – Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)TBD – Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – G. Sathiyan vs TBD5:30 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal6:30 – Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – Pranati Nayak6:30 – Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh6:30 – Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan7:10 – Badminton – Women singles – P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)7:45 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol final8:35 – Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats – Nethra Kumanan9:30 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification – Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar11:05 – Sailing – Men’s Laser heats – Vishnu Saravanan12:00 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle final13:30 – Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic)15.00 – Hockey – Men vs Australia15:06 – Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain)15:32 – Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – Maana Patel15:47 – Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats – Sajan Prakash16:21 – Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Srihari Nataraj Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :