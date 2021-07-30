Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 9, Indians in action on July 31: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 9, Indians in action on July 31: India begins its Olympic charge on Saturday with discus thrower Seema Punia. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 16:29 IST Boxer Amit Panghal will be in action on Saturday against Y. Martinez. - PTI Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 16:29 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 31 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Deepika bows out after Lovlina Borgohain assured Olympic medal in Boxing July 31BoxingRound of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) – 7:30 amQuarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) – 3:36 pmShooting qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil – 8:30 amFinal – 12:30 pmAthleticsWomen’s discus throw Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 amWomen’s discus throw Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 amMen’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar – 3:40 pmSailing – 49er Race 10 – Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar -- TBDArchery men's individual Quarterfinal – Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) – 7:16 amSemifinal – 11:15 am onwardsMedal rounds – 1:00 pm onwardsBadminton women’s singles semifinals – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 2:30 pm onwardsHockey – India women vs South Africa – 8:45 amAll timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :