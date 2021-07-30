Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 9, Indians in action on July 31: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

Tokyo Olympics Day 9, Indians in action on July 31: India begins its Olympic charge on Saturday with discus thrower Seema Punia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 July, 2021 16:29 IST

Boxer Amit Panghal will be in action on Saturday against Y. Martinez.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 July, 2021 16:29 IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 31 so that you can stay up to speed!

RELATED | Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Deepika bows out after Lovlina Borgohain assured Olympic medal in Boxing

July 31

Boxing

Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) – 7:30 am

Quarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) – 3:36 pm

Shooting qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil – 8:30 am

Final – 12:30 pm

Athletics

Women’s discus throw Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 am

Women’s discus throw Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 am

Men’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar – 3:40 pm

Sailing – 49er Race 10 – Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar -- TBD

Archery men's individual Quarterfinal – Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) – 7:16 am

Semifinal – 11:15 am onwards

Medal rounds – 1:00 pm onwards

Badminton women’s singles semifinals – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 2:30 pm onwards

Hockey – India women vs South Africa – 8:45 am

All timings are in IST

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App