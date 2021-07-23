Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE: Protesters demand cancellation

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is Anjana Senthil and I will be taking you through the evening's proceedings.

Event expected to begin at 4.30pm IST





Protests in Tokyo ahead of Olympics opening ceremony:



Protesters gathered outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building chanting “no to the Olympics” and “save people’s lives." They held up signs reading “cancel the Olympics."



The Games, largely without spectators and opposed by much of the host nation, are going ahead a year later than planned.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: FULL COVERAGE

A day earlier, Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases as worries grew of worsening infections during the Games. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population in Japan are much lower than in many other countries.

-xxx-



The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the pandemic continues to take lives around the world. Even the opening ceremony normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, will have fewer than 1,000 people in attendance.

Regardless, it marks a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic expected to tune into together to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.

It will cap a rollercoaster 18 months of preparations for the athletes hoping to realise their career dreams.

Some will use the occasion to make statements about equality and justice and several nations will be represented by a man and a woman after the organisers changed their rules to allow two flagbearers.

-xxx-



Where is ceremony being held?

The opening ceremony will be hosted by the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time does the opening ceremony begin?

The ceremony in Tokyo will begin at 5pm IST on July 23, 2021. Telecast will begin 30 minutes earlier

Where can one watch the ceremony live?

The opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan from 4.30pm IST. You can also catch the ceremony on the Sony Liv app.