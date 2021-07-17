Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: First COVID case found at athletes' village A visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village. Reuters 17 July, 2021 10:25 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Tokyo Games will be held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 July, 2021 10:25 IST A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organisers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality, citing privacy concerns.FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF TOKYO OLYMPICSThe Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through August 8.Japan's public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :