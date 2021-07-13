PM Modi wishes Indian athletes luck ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sharing stories linked to each sportsperson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished India's Olympic-bound athletes luck ahead of their departure for the upcoming Tokyo Games, saying the whole nation is backing them to shine at the grandest stage of world sports.

Among others, the PM spoke to iconic boxer M. C. Mary Kom, badminton ace P. V, Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session.

"Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best," Modi said during the interaction.

Offering his personal touch, he also spoke to the parents of Rio Olympics silver-medalist Sindhu and lauded them for fully backing their daughter in her journey to success.