PV Sindhu after Tokyo bronze: Super happy to be first Indian woman athlete to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the Women's singles Bronze Medal match on Sunday to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

"I had to put my emotions aside to win this game. I'm sure a lot of youngsters will take this as a motivation. If I can do this I'm sure anyone can," Sindhu said after the match.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Badminton LIVE: Sindhu wins Bronze, Tai Tzu-Ying takes on Chen Yu Fei in Gold medal match

"I had to be very composed and just play my game today. I got an opportunity again after losing yesterday and I've done it. Very thankful to my family and support staff and sponsors. I've proved myself today. I'm super happy to be the first Indian woman athlete to win two Olympic medals. I'm very happy to finally be here.

"Was really sad and upset yesterday but coach kept saying that we have another chance. I had to let go and be calm today before the game but I could not. I just wanted to play the game! Even when we left for the stadium I was like when will the time come!"

Sindhu becomes the first Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu is now has five World Championship medals including a gold, two medals in consecutive Asian Games, two medals at Commonwealth Games and two Olympic medals.

The win came a day after Sindhu lost her semifinal to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21. Bingjiao lost to compatriot Chen Yufei 21-16, 13-21, 21-12.