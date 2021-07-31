PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in Tokyo Olympics semifinal, to face He Bingjiao for bronze

PV Sindhu lost to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21 on Saturday in the Tokyo 2020 women's singles final. Sindhu will now face China's He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Sindhu fails to enter final, loses to Tai Tzu-Ying in semis

Sindhu had not dropped a single game at this year's Olympics until today. She lost the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 19 in a match that lasted just 40 minutes. Sindhu now trails Tai 5-14 in the head-to-head and has lost the last four times they had played against each other.

Earlier, Sindhu had beaten home-favourite Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinals on Friday.