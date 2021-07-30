Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics American Murphy says 200m backstroke race 'probably not clean' after losing Olympic title to ROC's Rylov Murphy won gold in the 100 and 200 Rio finals but Russian Evgeny Rylov won both titles in Tokyo. Reuters 30 July, 2021 10:56 IST The United States' Ryan Murphy, right, gives a thumbs up to Evgeny Rylov, of Russian Olympic Committee, after Rylov won the men's 200-meter backstroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. - AP Reuters 30 July, 2021 10:56 IST United States swimmer Ryan Murphy said Friday's 200m backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost his Olympic title to Russian Evgeny Rylov.Murphy won gold in the 100 and 200 Rio finals but Rylov won both titles in Tokyo."I've got 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble," said Murphy when asked by a reporter if he had any concerns about his races in relation to doping."It is what it is. I try not to get caught up in that. It is a huge mental drain on me to go throughout the year, that I am swimming in a race that's probably not clean and that is what it is. "When asked about Murphy's comments Rylov said: "I don't understand this suggestion. I was concentrating on the result."A Russian team spokesperson declined to comment on Murphy's remarks.USA Swimming had no immediate comment. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :