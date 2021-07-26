Sailing at Tokyo Olympics: Nethra Kumanan slips to 28th, Vishnu Saravanan 25th

India’s Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan failed to hold on to their overnight positions as they slipped to 25th and 28th places in the laser standard and laser radial categories of the two events, respectively at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Monday.



Nethra, who had an overall 27th place finish the other day, did exceptionally well in the third race finishing 15th, but fared poorly in the fourth race to finish 40th. She ended the day placed 28th overall.

READ - Fencer Bhavani Devi loses to Manon Brunet



Vishnu, who did well in the first race on Sunday with a 14th place finish, couldn't maintain the same momentum in the the second and third races on Monday, finishing 20th and 24th.



After a below-par performance, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of The Netherlands finally showed up with a wonderful performance in the fourth and final race of the day with a second place finish. The 31-year-old, a four-time World champion, has now moved up to fifth place overall. On the other hand, Rio Olympics silver medallist Annalise Murphy of Ireland is in 32nd place overall.



The men's 49er race will begin on Tuesday which will feature the Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy.



ALSO READ: Indian archery men's team out after losing 0-6 to top seed South Korea in quarters





The results (overall position):



Laser standard (men) (after three races): 1. Kaarle Tapper (Fin); 2. Tonci Stipanovic (Croa); 3. Pavlos Kontides (Cyp); 25. Vishnu Saravanan (Ind).



Laser radial (women): (after four races): 1. Liem Flem Host (Nor); 2. Vasileia Karachaliou (Gre); 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Den); 28. Nethra Kumanan (Ind).