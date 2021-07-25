Sailing in Tokyo: Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan finish 27th, 14th on opening day

Almost all the established world-class sailors in the women’s laser radial and the men’s laser standard fared poorly on the opening day of sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Sunday even as Indians Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan finished 27th and 14th in the two events, respectively.

Svenja Weger of Germany, in her maiden Olympics, surprised a competitive field to finish first overall in the women’s laser radial, coming fifth in Race 1 and first in Race 2. World No. 2 Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands turned in a disappointing performance, the 31-year-old 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and four-time world champion finishing 18th overall, with places 21st and 14th in the two races. The lone consolation was the performance of Anne-Marie Rindom, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, who finished second overall. Nethra placed 33rd in Race 1 and 16th in Race 2.

France’s Jean-Baptise Bernaz, competing in his fourth Games, won the first race in the men’s laser standard. Due to low winds, Race 2 couldn’t be held.

Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, the 2016 Rio silver medallist, finished 15th behind Vishnu. Three-time world championships medallist Matthew Wearn of Australia came in 17th position while New Zealand’s Sam Meech, bronze medallist at Rio, was in 19th.

Results (overall, day one)

Laser radial: 1. Svenja Wenger (Germany): Race 1: 5, Race 2: 1.

2. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) Race 1: 6; Race 2: 5

3. Elena Vorobeva (Croatia) Race 1: 11, Race 2: 2

Laser standard

1. Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (France); 2. Kaarle Tapper (Finland), 3. Hermann Tomasgaard (Norway).