Tokyo 2020 Olympics Complete Schedule of Games in August 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

They were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues. The 2021 event has an almost identical schedule to that planned for last year. All events will take place a day earlier than planned for 2020, with the opening ceremony scheduled on 23 July 2021.

Here's the complete Tokyo Olympics 2021 August schedule.

*All times in Japan Standard Time (JST)

*Japan Standard Time is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Indian Standard Time

August 1

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:00 - 20:10

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Floor Exercise Final

Men's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Women's Vault Final

Women's Vault Victory Ceremony

Men's Pommel Horse Final

Men's Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony

Women's Uneven Bars Final

Women's Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:10 - 12:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's Shot Put Final

Men's 400m Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 - 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's 100m Victory Ceremony

Men's High Jump Final

Men's 100m Semifinals

Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women's Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's 800m Semifinals

Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's High Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Final

Badminton

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 13:00 - 16:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Semifinals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 20:30 - 23:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Victory Ceremony

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage (#1)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage (#2).

Basketball

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs Spain

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs Japan

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas(Lithuania)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Serbia

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:00 - 10:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 13:00 - 14:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:00 - 18:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 11:00 - 13:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

Men's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:00 - 19:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

Men's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 10:10 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Women's Park Final

Men's Park Final

Women's Park Victory Ceremony

Men's Park Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 15:00 - 16:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 3m Springboard Final

Women's 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 7:45 - 11:10

Venues: Sea Forest Cross-Country Course

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual

Fencing

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:00 - 16:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Foil Team Table of 16

Men's Foil Team Quarterfinals

Men's Foil Team Classification 5-8

Men's Foil Team Semifinals

Men's Foil Team Placement 5-6

Men's Foil Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 18:30 - 21:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Foil Team Victory Ceremony

Golf

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 7:30 - 16:30

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Men's Victory Ceremony

Handball

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs Japan

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs Bahrain

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Argentina

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs France

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Brazil

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs Sweden

Hockey

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:30 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 18:30 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Laser Men - Medal Race

Laser Radial Women - Medal Race

Laser Men - Victory Ceremony

Laser Radial Women - Victory Ceremony

Shooting

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 8:30 - 13:15

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Finals Hall

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 1

Surfing

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug.

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Swimming

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 10:30 - 12:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 50m Freestyle Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Final

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final

Men's 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Men's 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Round of 16

Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Round of 16

Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Round of 16

Women's Team Round of 16

Tennis

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 12:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Victory Ceremony

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Poland vs Canada

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Brazil vs France

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs Tunisia

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Italy vs Venezuela

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs Argentina

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, Hungary vs China

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Netherlands vs Canada

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, ROC vs Japan

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Australia vs South Africa

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 76 kg Group B

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 76 kg Group A

Women's 76 kg Victory Ceremony

Wrestling

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 11:00 - 13:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 76 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 76 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 18:15 - 19:15

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Semifinals

August 2

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 17:00 - 19:40

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Rings Final

Men's Rings Victory Ceremony

Women's Floor Exercise Final

Women's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Men's Vault Final

Men's Vault Victory Ceremony

Artistic Swimming

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:30 - 21:45

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Duet Free Routine Preliminary

Athletics

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 - 11:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 1500m Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Final

Women's 200m Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's 100m Victory Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women's Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women's 200m Semifinals

Women's 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women's Discus Throw Final

Men's 400m Semifinals

Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's 5000m Final

Badminton

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 13:00 - 15:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Victory Ceremony

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage(#3)

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage (#4)

Basketball

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs Japan

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, France vs United States

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, China vs Belgium

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs Puerto Rico

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 - 10:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 13:00 - 14:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 17:00 - 18:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (2 matches)

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:30 - 13:00

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Kayak Single 200m Heats

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Heats

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Heats

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heats

Women's Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinals

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Quarterfinals

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinals

Women's Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 15:30 - 18:30

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint First round

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint Finals

Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 15:00 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Equestrian

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 17:00 - 22:25

Venues: Equestrian Park

Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier

Eventing Jumping Individual Final

Eventing Team Victory Ceremony

Eventing Individual Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 17:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Women's Semifinal

Handball

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Angola

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Brazil

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs ROC

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs Sweden

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Montenegro

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Japan

Hockey

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:30 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 18:30 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

470 Men

470 Women

49er FX Women - Medal Race

49er Men - Medal Race

49er FX Women - Victory Ceremony

49er Men - Victory Ceremony

Shooting

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 8:30 - 18:00

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Qual.&Finals

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 2

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Finals

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Victory Ceremony

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Finals

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Victory Ceremony

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Round of 16

Women's Team Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Volleyball

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Serbia vs Republic of Korea

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs Italy

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs Turkey

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, China vs Argentina

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Dominican Rep.

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Brazil vs Kenya

Water Polo

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Hungary vs Italy

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Greece vs United States

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Serbia vs Montenegro

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Spain vs Croatia

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Japan vs South Africa

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Australia vs Kazakhstan

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 11:50 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 87 kg Group B and Women's +87 kg Group B

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 15:50 - 18:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 87 kg Group A

Women's 87 kg Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's +87 kg Group A

Women's +87 kg Victory Ceremony

Wrestling

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 11:00 - 13:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Repechage

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Repechage

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 68 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 68 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 18:15 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Victory Ceremony

August 3

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 19:25

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Parallel Bars Final

Men's Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony

Women's Balance Beam Final

Women's Balance Beam Victory Ceremony

Men's Horizontal Bar Final

Men's Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony

Artistic Swimming

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:30 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Duet Technical Routine

Athletics

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 - 12:35

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men's 1500m Round 1

Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 400m Round 1

Women's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Women's Long Jump Final

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 5000m Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 - 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men's 5000m Round 1

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 200m Semifinals

Women's 800m Final

Women's 200m Final

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage (#5)

Basketball

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 - 10:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 11:00 - 13:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

Men's Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

Women's Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

Women's Feather (54-57kg) Final

Women's Feather (54-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 19:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

Men's Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Final

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Kayak Single 200m Semifinals

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Semifinals

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Semifinals

Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinals

Women's Kayak Single 200m Finals

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Finals

Women's Kayak Single 200m Victory Ceremony

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Finals

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Victory Ceremony

Women's Kayak Double 500m Finals

Men's Kayak Single 1000m Victory Ceremony

Women's Kayak Double 500m Victory Ceremony

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 15:30 - 18:10

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Women's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying

Men's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Sprint First round

Women's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Team Sprint Finals

Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 10:00 - 11:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 15:00 - 16:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 3m Springboard Final

Men's 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Equestrian Park

Jumping Individual Qualifier

Football

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Men's Semifinal

Handball

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:30 - 11:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 13:15 - 15:15

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 20:45 - 22:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Hockey

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 10:30 - 12:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 - 20:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Semifinal

Sailing

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 14:30 - 16:55

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Finn Men - Medal Race

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed - Medal Race

Finn Men - Victory Ceremony

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed - Victory Ceremony

Sport Climbing

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 22:40

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Men's Combined Qualification - Speed

Men's Combined Qualification - Bouldering

Men's Combined Qualification - Lead

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Team Semifinals

Volleyball

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 - 11:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 21:30 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Quarterfinal

Water Polo

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 109 kg Group B

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 109 kg Group A

Men's 109 kg Victory Ceremony

Wrestling

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 11:00 - 13:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Repechage

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Repechage

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 62 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 62 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 18:15 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Victory Ceremony

August 4

Artistic Swimming

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:30 - 21:05

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Duet Free Routine Final

Duet Victory Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 - 12:25

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Decathlon 100m

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Men's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Women's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's 800m Victory Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Women's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:30 - 22:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Women's 1500m Semifinals

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Women's 400m Semifinals

Women's 200m Victory Ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Men's 800m Final

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's 200m Final

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Knockout stage (#6)

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Semifinal (#7)

Basketball

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 - 10:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:00 - 16:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinals

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Victory Ceremony

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:30 - 12:40

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Kayak Single 200m Heats

Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats

Women's Kayak Single 500m Heats

Men's Kayak Double 1000m Heats

Men's Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinals

Women's Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals

Women's Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinals

Men's Kayak Double 1000m Quarterfinals

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 15:30 - 19:00

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Men's Sprint Qualifying

Women's Keirin First round

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Keirin Repechages

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Men's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Diving

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 15:00 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 10m Platform Preliminary

Equestrian

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:00 - 21:40

Venues: Equestrian Park

Jumping Individual Final

Jumping Individual Victory Ceremony

Golf

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Handball

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:30 - 11:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 13:15 - 15:15

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 20:45 - 22:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Hockey

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 10:30 - 12:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:00 - 20:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Semifinal

Marathon Swimming

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 6:30 - 9:10

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

Women's 10km

Women's Victory Ceremony

Sailing

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:30 - 16:55

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

470 Men - Medal Race

470 Women - Medal Race

470 Men - Victory Ceremony

470 Women - Victory Ceremony

Skateboarding

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 - 13:40

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Women's Park Prelims Heats

Women's Park Final

Women's Park Victory Ceremony

Sport Climbing

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 17:00 - 22:40

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Combined Qualification - Speed

Women's Combined Qualification - Bouldering

Women's Combined Qualification - Lead

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Semifinals

Volleyball

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 - 11:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 21:30 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Quarterfinal

Water Polo

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's +109 kg Group B

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's +109 kg Group A

Men's +109 kg Victory Ceremony

Wrestling

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 11:00 - 13:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Repechage

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:15 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals

Men's Freestyle 86 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Final

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 62 kg Victory Ceremony

August 5

Athletics

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 - 15:05

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 800m Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Victory Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Final

Men's Shot Put Final

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 16:30 - 18:05

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

Men's 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 - 21:45

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women's Pole Vault Final

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 1500m Semifinals

Men's 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men's 400m Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Semifinal(#8)

Basketball

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 13:15 - 15:15

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Semifinal

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 - 10:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Semifinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Semifinals (2 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 14:00 - 16:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Light (57-60kg) Semifinals

Men's Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals

Men's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Final

Men's Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:30 - 13:05

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Kayak Single 200m Semifinals

Women's Canoe Single 200m Semifinals

Women's Kayak Single 500m Semifinals

Men's Kayak Double 1000m Semifinals

Men's Kayak Single 200m Finals

Women's Canoe Single 200m Finals

Men's Kayak Single 200m Victory Ceremony

Women's Kayak Single 500m Finals

Women's Canoe Single 200m Victory Ceremony

Men's Kayak Double 1000m Finals

Women's Kayak Single 500m Victory Ceremony

Men's Kayak Double 1000m Victory Ceremony

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 15:30 - 18:50

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women's Keirin Quarterfinals

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals

Women's Keirin Semifinals

Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Women's Keirin Final 7-12

Women's Keirin Final 1-6

Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4

Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony

Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 10:00 - 11:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 10m Platform Semifinal

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 15:00 - 16:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 10m Platform Final

Women's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 17:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Golf

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Handball

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Semifinal

Hockey

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 10:30 - 12:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 - 21:10

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Karate

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 10:00 - 14:45

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women's Kata Elimination Round

Women's Kata Ranking Round

Men's Kumite -67 kg Elimination Round

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 17:00 - 21:40

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women's Kumite -55 kg Elimination Round

Women's Kata Bronze Medal Bouts

Women's Kata Final Bout

Men's Kumite -67 kg Semifinals

Women's Kumite -55 kg Semifinals

Men's Kumite -67 kg Final

Women's Kumite -55 kg Final

Women's Kata Victory Ceremony

Men's Kumite -67 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Kumite -55 kg Victory Ceremony

Marathon Swimming

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 6:30 - 9:10

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

Men's 10km

Men's Victory Ceremony

Modern Pentathlon

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 13:00 - 19:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Fencing Ranking Round

Men's Fencing Ranking Round

Skateboarding

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 - 13:40

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Men's Park Prelims Heats

Men's Park Final

Men's Park Victory Ceremony

Sport Climbing

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 17:30 - 22:20

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Men's Combined Final - Speed

Men's Combined Final - Bouldering

Men's Combined Final - Lead

Men's Combined Victory Ceremony

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 11:00 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:30 - 22:40

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Team Gold Medal Team Match

Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Semifinal

Water Polo

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Classification match (5th-8th places)

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Classification match (5th-8th places)

Women's Semifinal

Wrestling

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 11:00 - 13:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 86 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 125 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Freestyle 125 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 18:15 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 74 kg Semifinals

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Semifinals

Men's Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 57 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 86 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 86 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony

August 6

Artistic Swimming

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:30 - 20:35

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Team Technical Routine

Athletics

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 5:30 - 10:00

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men's 50km Race Walk Final

Men's 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 16:30 - 18:15

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Women's 20km Race Walk Final

Women's 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 - 22:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 5000m Final

Men's 400m Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Final

Women's 1500m Final

Men's 5000m Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women's 1500m Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Basketball

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Semifinal

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Boxing

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:00 - 15:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

Men's Light (57-63kg) Semifinals

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Final

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Victory Ceremony

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 9:30 - 11:40

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heats

Women's Kayak Four 500m Heats

Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats

Women's Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 15:30 - 19:15

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Men's Sprint Semifinals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Women's Madison Final

Men's Sprint Finals

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Women's Madison Victory Ceremony

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 15:00 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

Equestrian

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:00 - 22:05

Venues: Equestrian Park

Jumping Team Qualifier

Football

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 11:00 - 14:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Golf

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Handball

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Semifinal

Hockey

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 10:30 - 12:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:00 - 21:10

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Karate

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 10:00 - 14:45

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Men's Kata Elimination Round

Men's Kata Ranking Round

Women's Kumite -61 kg Elimination Round

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 17:00 - 21:40

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Men's Kumite -75 kg Elimination Round

Men's Kata Bronze Medal Bouts

Men's Kata Final Bout

Women's Kumite -61 kg Semifinals

Men's Kumite -75 kg Semifinals

Women's Kumite -61 kg Final

Men's Kumite -75 kg Final

Men's Kata Victory Ceremony

Women's Kumite -61 kg Victory Ceremony

Men's Kumite -75 kg Victory Ceremony

Modern Pentathlon

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:30 - 20:15

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Swimming

Women's Fencing Bonus Round

Women's Riding Show Jumping

Women's Laser Run

Women's Victory Ceremony

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 10:20 - 13:15

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Individual All-Around Qualification

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:50 - 17:45

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Individual All-Around Qualification

Sport Climbing

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 17:30 - 22:20

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Combined Final - Speed

Women's Combined Final - Bouldering

Women's Combined Final - Lead

Women's Combined Victory Ceremony

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 11:00 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:30 - 22:40

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Team Gold Medal Team Match

Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Semifinal

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Semifinal

Water Polo

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Classification match (5th-8th places)

Men's Semifinal

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Classification match (5th-8th places)

Men's Semifinal

Wrestling

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 11:00 - 13:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 74 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals

Women's Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 97 kg 1/8 Finals

Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Finals

Women's Freestyle 50 kg 1/4 Finals

Men's Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Finals

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 18:15 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 65 kg Semifinals

Men's Freestyle 97 kg Semifinals

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Semifinals

Men's Freestyle 74 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 74 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 74 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 125 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Victory Ceremony

August 7

Artistic Swimming

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:30 - 21:15

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Team Free Routine

Team Victory Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 - 10:15

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Women's Marathon Final

Women's Marathon Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 - 22:20

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women's High Jump Final

Women's 10,000m Final

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Women's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 1500m Final

Women's 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men's 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Bronze Medal Game (#9)

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 - 22:30

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Gold Medal Game (#10)

Baseball Victory Ceremony

Basketball

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 11:30 - 13:30

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Gold Medal Game

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 16:00 - 18:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Bronze Medal Game

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 20:00 - 22:30

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Bronze Medal Game

Men's Victory Ceremony

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Boxing

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 14:00 - 15:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) Final

Women's Fly (48-51kg) Final

Men's Fly (48-52kg) Victory Ceremony

Men's Middle (69-75kg) Final

Women's Fly (48-51kg) Victory Ceremony

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Final

Men's Middle (69-75kg) Victory Cermeony

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Canoe Sprint

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 9:30 - 12:50

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Canoe Double 500m Semifinals

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinals

Women's Kayak Four 500m Semifinals

Men's Kayak Four 500m Semifinals

Women's Canoe Double 500m Finals

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Finals

Women's Canoe Double 500m Victory Ceremony

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Victory Ceremony

Men's Kayak Four 500m Final

Women's Kayak Four 500m Victory Ceremony

Men's Kayak Four 500m Victory Ceremony

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 15:30 - 18:25

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Keirin First Round

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Keirin Repechages

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Men's Madison Final

Men's Madison Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 10:00 - 11:40

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 10m Platform Semifinal

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 15:00 - 16:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 10m Platform Final

Men's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Equestrian Park

Jumping Team Final

Jumping Team Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 20:30 - 23:30

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Golf

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:30 - 16:30

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Women's Victory Ceremony

Handball

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 17:00 - 19:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 21:00 - 23:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Karate

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 14:00 - 20:45

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women's Kumite +61 kg Elimination Round

Men's Kumite +75 kg Elimination Round

Women's Kumite +61 kg Semifinals

Men's Kumite +75 kg Semifinals

Women's Kumite +61 kg Final

Men's Kumite +75 kg Final

Women's Kumite +61 kg Victory Ceremony

Men's Kumite +75 kg Victory Ceremony

Modern Pentathlon

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 14:30 - 20:15

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Swimming

Men's Fencing Bonus Round

Men's Riding Show Jumping

Men's Laser Run

Men's Victory Ceremony

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 10:00 - 12:40

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Group All-Around Qualification

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 15:20 - 18:00

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Individual All-Around Final

Individual All-Around Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 13:30 - 15:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 21:15 - 23:45

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 9:30 - 12:20

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's classification match (7th-8th places)

Women's classification match (5th-6th places)

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 13:40 - 15:00

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 16:30 - 18:20

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Wrestling

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 18:45 - 22:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Men's Freestyle 65 kg Repechage

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 97 kg Repechage

Men's Freestyle 65 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 65 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's Freestyle 97 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 65 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Final

Men's Freestyle 97 kg Victory Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 50 kg Victory Ceremony

August 8

Closing Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Closing Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 - 9:45

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men's Marathon Final

Men's Marathon Venue Ceremony

Basketball

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 11:30 - 14:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Gold Medal Game

Women's Victory Ceremony

Boxing

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 14:00 - 15:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Light (57-60kg) Final

Men's Light (57-63kg) Final

Women's Light (57-60kg) Victory Ceremony

Women's Middle (69-75kg) Final

Men's Light (57-63kg) Victory Ceremony

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Final

Women's Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Victory Ceremony

Cycling Track

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 10:00 - 13:15

Venues: Izu Velodrome

Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Sprint Semifinals

Men's Keirin Quarterfinals

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Men's Keirin Semifinals

Women's Sprint Finals

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Men's Keirin Final 7-12

Men's Keirin Final 1-6

Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4

Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony

Handball

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 11:00 - 13:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 15:00 - 17:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 11:00 - 12:55

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Group All-Around Final

Group All-Around Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 9:00 - 11:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 13:30 - 16:00

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 9:30 - 12:20

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's classification match (7th-8th places)

Men's classification match (5th-6th places)

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 13:40 - 15:00

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 16:30 - 18:20

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

