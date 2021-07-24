Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

Six athletes and seven officials from Italy's Olympic delegation are being quarantined at the Tokyo 2020 Village after coming into "close contact" with a journalist who tested positive to COVID-19 on their flight to the Games, AGI newswire reported on Saturday.

Japanese health authorities made the decision to quarantine the 13 individuals but the athletes will still be allowed to train and compete at the Games, the news agency said. The names of the six athletes, competing in boxing, diving and skateboarding, have not been disclosed.

Italy's Sports Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali was quoted by AGI as saying that the athletes were following all the required procedures.

"I am sure that the head of our delegation will manage to keep everything under control, deal with the situation in the best way, and that our athletes will be able to take part in the competitions," she said.