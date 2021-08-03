Sport Climbing at Tokyo Olympics: Mawem brothers hog limelight

Brothers Bassa and Mickael Mawem dominated the men’s speed and bouldering qualifiers, respectively on the opening day of the sport climbing competition in the Tokyo Olympics at the Aomi Urban Sports Park here on Tuesday.

The French veteran Bassa Mawem took the early lead in men's combined speed qualifier with a career-best performance. The 36-year-old Frenchman was the fastest up the speed wall with a timing of 5.45 seconds

Japan's Tomoa Narasaki was second in 5.94s while Bassa's younger brother Mickael Mawem took the third spot in 5.95s.

In the men’s combined bouldering qualifier, Mickael roared back into the top spot with a superb effort. He completed three tops out of the four to finish first.

Japan’s Narasaki continued his consistent work and completed two tops to take the second spot.

Czech climbing veteran Adam Ondra, after a poor show in the speed event in which he finished 18th, clinched the third spot to keep his qualification hopes alive.

However, Bassa slipped badly on the bouldering wall and finished a lowly 18th.

The next is the lead event and the top eight finishers will battle again in the combined final.