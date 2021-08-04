Sportclimbing at Tokyo Olympics: Alexandra Miroslaw takes lead in speed round

Alexandra Miroslaw missed the world record by a whisker but the brilliant performance was enough for her to take the lead in the speed round of the women's sport climbing combined event at the Aomi Urban Sports Park here on Wednesday.

The Polish climber clocked 6.97s on her second run which was .01s off the world record held by Yulia Kapila. Nevertheless, Mirolsaw was credited with the Olympic record as she took the top spot.

French climber Anouck Jaubert came up with her career-best performance to finish second in 7.12s while Yiling Song of China was third in 7.46s. The favourite and World No. 1 Janja Garnbert flattered to deceive and was lying in the 20th spot at the end of the speed round.