Sumit Nagal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, confirms AITA

India's Sumit Nagal has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to players' withdrawals in the men's singles category.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary-general Anil Dhupar confirmed the development. "Yes, he has qualified but we have to look at many things," he told ANI.

"Due to withdrawals, Sumit Nagal has become eligible [according to] this mail we have got, now we will talk to Sumit. We are already in the process, will talk to him if it's possible for him because the notice is very short. If it works for him accordingly, we will respond to the concerned authority," he added.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF TOKYO GAMES

Twenty-three-year-old Nagal currently sits 154th in the ATP rankings. He achieved career-high No. 122 on August 24, 2020 after reaching the quarterfinals in Prague, CZE Challenger.

Nagal broke into the top 200 on July 29, 2019, after qualifying in Hamburg. He earned his first ranking point at age 16 on November 25, 2013.

Nagal also captured ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2017 in Bangalore, and in 2019 in Buenos Aires.

If he participates in Tokyo, then the Indian tennis contingent will represent the nation in two events. Earlier this month, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were confirmed to represent India in women's doubles at the upcoming Olympics after entries were officially announced.

Sania is now set to become the first female athlete to represent India in four Olympics when she features in Tokyo 2020, while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.