Tennis physio comes to the aid of Indian wrestlers in Tokyo

The presence of physio Anand Dubey has helped the Indian Olympic Association solve the teething trouble of the wrestling team at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The experienced Anand had travelled for the Games on the tennis accreditation as the physio for Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina. Quite significantly, the tennis team had opted for a physio rather than coach when it was allowed only one support staff. The decision was taken before Sumit Nagal made the cut for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the wrestling squad had all coaches and one physio who could only enter the training venue and was not staying in the village.

The early exit of tennis players led to the IOA converting Anand’s tennis accreditation to all access. He was already staying at the athletes village and thus has been able to immediately help the wrestlers.

Apart from travelling to Grand Slams in Australia with Sania and Wimbledon with Divij Sharan, Anand has been part of the Indian Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams over the years.

He has also extended service during the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. As an employee of the Railways from 1997, Anand has also worked with athletes in various disciplines and won their trust with his efficiency and professionalism apart from sterling behaviour and manners.

The physio plays a significant role in preparing the athletes for their competition and their recovery.