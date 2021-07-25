Manika Batra stuns Margaryta Pesotska at Tokyo Olympics, moves into Round 3

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra won her second round encounter against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Coming back from a two-game deficit, Manika defeated Pesotska 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in 57 minutes.

On Saturday, 98th-ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee made a strong impression on her Olympics debut with a come-from-behind 4-3 (5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5) win against 78th-ranked Linda Bergstrom of Sweden.

Mukherjee will play Portugal’s Fu Yu in the second round.