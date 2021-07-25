Tokyo Olympics

Manika Batra stuns Margaryta Pesotska at Tokyo Olympics, moves into Round 3

Coming back from a two-game deficit, Indian paddler Manika Batra defeated Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in a second round Table Tennis clash at Tokyo 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 July, 2021 13:27 IST

Manika Batra in action in her first round match on Saturday (File Photo).

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra won her second round encounter against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Coming back from a two-game deficit, Manika defeated Pesotska 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in 57 minutes.

On Saturday, 98th-ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee made a strong impression on her Olympics debut with a come-from-behind 4-3 (5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5) win against 78th-ranked Linda Bergstrom of Sweden.

Mukherjee will play Portugal’s Fu Yu in the second round.

