Olympics hockey: India women's team loses opening match 1-5 against Netherlands

Netherlands defeated India 5-1 in a Pool A match of the women's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Two goals from Felice Albers helped Netherlands thrash India by four goals.

After Rani Rampal cancelled the goal scored by Albers in the second quarter, the Dutch came back in the second half with a perfectly-executed penalty corner followed by a wicked deflection which helped the Rio Olympics runner-up restore its one goal lead. It was scored by Dutch midfielder van Geffen.

More to follow......