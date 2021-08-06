Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: American Steveson wins wrestling gold Georgia challenged the final points to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip. AP Tokyo 06 August, 2021 17:52 IST US' Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday. - AP AP Tokyo 06 August, 2021 17:52 IST American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.Georgia challenged the final points to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.READ | Tokyo Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands wins gold with 3-1 victory over Argentina Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :