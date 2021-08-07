Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Athletics: Norway's Ingebrigtsen upsets Cheruiyot to win 1,500 metres gold Ingebrigtsen is the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992. Reuters 07 August, 2021 21:53 IST Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after winning gold in the men's 1500m final at Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS Reuters 07 August, 2021 21:53 IST Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the Olympic men's 1,500 metres final on Saturday, breaking the Games record to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya who took silver.Josh Kerr of Britain ran a personal best to claim the bronze medal.Ingebrigtsen was the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992.READ MORE: Sifan Hassan wins 10000m gold, Lasitskene claims high jump title in Tokyo The Norwegian started fast and took the lead before Cheruiyot overtook him and dictated the pace for the majority of the race as Ingebrigtsen tucked in behind.The 20-year Norwegian sped past Cheruiyot on the last lap, however, to clock a blistering 3:28.32 and claim the gold medal. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :