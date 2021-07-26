Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4: List of Gold medallists Gold at 13: Japan's Nishiya Momji, at 13, won the first women's skateboarding gold and became one of the youngest Olympic gold medallists in the history of the Games. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 21:50 IST Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines became the country's first Olympic gold medallist. - PTI Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 21:50 IST The fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medallist, as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the 55kg category with a total of 224 kgs.Japan's 13-year-old skateboarder Nishiya Momji scripted history by winning the first women's skateboarding gold medal and became the second-youngest gold medal winner, at 13 years 330 days. The record for the youngest Olympic champion is held by American diver Marjorie Gestring at 13 years and 268 days at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.Complete list of gold medallists on Day 4:South Korea: Archery: Men’s teamRussia: Artistic gymnastics: Men’s teamBenjamin Savsek (Slo): Canoe Slalom: MenTom Pidcock (GBr): Cycling Mountain bike: Men’s cross-countryThomas Daley & Matty Lee (GBr): Diving: Men’s synchronised 10m platformCheung Ka Long (HK): Fencing: Men’s foilSofia Pozdniakova (ROC): Fencing: Women’s sabreNora Gjakova (Kos): Judo: Women’s 57kgShohei Ono (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 73kgVincent Hancock (USA): Shooting: Skeet menAmber English (USA): Shooting: Skeet womenMomiji Nishiya (Jpn): Skateboarding: Women’s streetAriarne Timus (Aus): Swimming: Women’s 400m freestyleMargaret MacNeil (Can): Swimming: Women’s 100m butterflyAdam Peaty (GBr): Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststrokeUSA: Swimming: Men’s 4x100m freestyleJun Mizutani & Mima Ito (Jpn): Table tennis: Mixed doublesMaksim Khramtcov (Rus): Taekwondo: Men’s 80kgMatea Jelic (Cro): Taekwondo: Women’s 67kgKristian Blummenfelt (Nor): Triathlon: MenHidily Diaz (Phi): Weightlifting: Women’s 55kg Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :