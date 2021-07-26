Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4: List of Gold medallists

The fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medallist, as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the 55kg category with a total of 224 kgs.

Japan's 13-year-old skateboarder Nishiya Momji scripted history by winning the first women's skateboarding gold medal and became the second-youngest gold medal winner, at 13 years 330 days.

The record for the youngest Olympic champion is held by American diver Marjorie Gestring at 13 years and 268 days at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day 4:

South Korea: Archery: Men’s team



Russia: Artistic gymnastics: Men’s team



Benjamin Savsek (Slo): Canoe Slalom: Men



Tom Pidcock (GBr): Cycling Mountain bike: Men’s cross-country



Thomas Daley & Matty Lee (GBr): Diving: Men’s synchronised 10m platform



Cheung Ka Long (HK): Fencing: Men’s foil



Sofia Pozdniakova (ROC): Fencing: Women’s sabre



Nora Gjakova (Kos): Judo: Women’s 57kg



Shohei Ono (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 73kg



Vincent Hancock (USA): Shooting: Skeet men



Amber English (USA): Shooting: Skeet women



Momiji Nishiya (Jpn): Skateboarding: Women’s street



Ariarne Timus (Aus): Swimming: Women’s 400m freestyle



Margaret MacNeil (Can): Swimming: Women’s 100m butterfly



Adam Peaty (GBr): Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke



USA: Swimming: Men’s 4x100m freestyle



Jun Mizutani & Mima Ito (Jpn): Table tennis: Mixed doubles



Maksim Khramtcov (Rus): Taekwondo: Men’s 80kg



Matea Jelic (Cro): Taekwondo: Women’s 67kg



Kristian Blummenfelt (Nor): Triathlon: Men



Hidily Diaz (Phi): Weightlifting: Women’s 55kg