Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4: List of Gold medallists

Gold at 13: Japan's Nishiya Momji, at 13, won the first women's skateboarding gold and became one of the youngest Olympic gold medallists in the history of the Games.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 July, 2021 21:50 IST

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines became the country's first Olympic gold medallist.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 July, 2021 21:50 IST

The fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics saw the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medallist, as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the 55kg category with a total of 224 kgs.

Japan's 13-year-old skateboarder Nishiya Momji scripted history by winning the first women's skateboarding gold medal and became the second-youngest gold medal winner, at 13 years 330 days.

The record for the youngest Olympic champion is held by American diver Marjorie Gestring at 13 years and 268 days at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day 4:

South Korea: Archery: Men’s team

Russia: Artistic gymnastics: Men’s team

Benjamin Savsek (Slo): Canoe Slalom: Men

Tom Pidcock (GBr): Cycling Mountain bike: Men’s cross-country

Thomas Daley & Matty Lee (GBr): Diving: Men’s synchronised 10m platform

Cheung Ka Long (HK): Fencing: Men’s foil

Sofia Pozdniakova (ROC): Fencing: Women’s sabre

Nora Gjakova (Kos): Judo: Women’s 57kg

Shohei Ono (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 73kg

Vincent Hancock (USA): Shooting: Skeet men

Amber English (USA): Shooting: Skeet women

Momiji Nishiya (Jpn): Skateboarding: Women’s street

Ariarne Timus (Aus): Swimming: Women’s 400m freestyle

Margaret MacNeil (Can): Swimming: Women’s 100m butterfly

Adam Peaty (GBr): Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke

USA: Swimming: Men’s 4x100m freestyle

Jun Mizutani & Mima Ito (Jpn): Table tennis: Mixed doubles

Maksim Khramtcov (Rus): Taekwondo: Men’s 80kg

Matea Jelic (Cro): Taekwondo: Women’s 67kg

Kristian Blummenfelt (Nor): Triathlon: Men

Hidily Diaz (Phi): Weightlifting: Women’s 55kg

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App