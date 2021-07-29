Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7: List of Gold medallists Sunisa Lee made sure that in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles, the women's all-around title in artistic gymnastics stayed with USA as she won the prestigious gold medal. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 23:43 IST Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final at Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 23:43 IST Day seven of the Tokyo Olympics saw Sunisa Lee making sure that in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles, the women's all-around title in artistic gymnastics stayed with USA as she won the prestigious gold medal.Japan continued its domination in Judo with two more gold medals, this time in women's 78kg and men's 100kg categories.In an all-Chinese final, paddler Chen Meng beat Sun Yingsha 4-2 in 65 minutes to clinch gold in women's singles.Complete list of gold medallists on Day seven:Sunisa Lee (USA): Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s All-aroundJessica Fox (AUS): Canoe slalom: WomenRussian Olympic Committee: Fencing: Women’s foil teamShori Hamada (JPN): Judo: Women’s 78kgAaron Wolf (JPN): Judo: Men’s 100kgMartin Sinkovic & Valent Sinkovic (CRO): Rowing: Men’s pairsGrace Prendergast & Kerri Gowler (NZ): Rowing: Women’s pairsPaul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy (IRE): Rowing: Men’s lightweight double scullsFederica Cesarini & Valentina Rodini (ITA): Rowing: Women’s lightweight double scullsJiri Liptak (CZE): Shooting: Men’s trapZuzana Rehak Stefecekova (SVK): Shooting: Women’s trapZhang Yufei (CHN): Swimming: Women’s 200m butterflyChina: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relayCaeleb Dressel (USA): Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyleRobert Finke (USA): Swimming: Men’s 800m freestyleIzaac Stubblety (AUS): Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststrokeChen Meng (CHN): Table tennis: Women’s singles Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :