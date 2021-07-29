Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7: List of Gold medallists

Sunisa Lee made sure that in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles, the women's all-around title in artistic gymnastics stayed with USA as she won the prestigious gold medal.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 July, 2021 23:43 IST

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final at Tokyo Olympics.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 July, 2021 23:43 IST

Day seven of the Tokyo Olympics saw Sunisa Lee making sure that in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles, the women's all-around title in artistic gymnastics stayed with USA as she won the prestigious gold medal.

Japan continued its domination in Judo with two more gold medals, this time in women's 78kg and men's 100kg categories.

In an all-Chinese final, paddler Chen Meng beat Sun Yingsha 4-2 in 65 minutes to clinch gold in women's singles.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day seven:

Sunisa Lee (USA): Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s All-around

Jessica Fox (AUS): Canoe slalom: Women

Russian Olympic Committee: Fencing: Women’s foil team

Shori Hamada (JPN): Judo: Women’s 78kg

Aaron Wolf (JPN): Judo: Men’s 100kg

Martin Sinkovic & Valent Sinkovic (CRO): Rowing: Men’s pairs

Grace Prendergast & Kerri Gowler (NZ): Rowing: Women’s pairs

Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy (IRE): Rowing: Men’s lightweight double sculls

Federica Cesarini & Valentina Rodini (ITA): Rowing: Women’s lightweight double sculls

Jiri Liptak (CZE): Shooting: Men’s trap

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (SVK): Shooting: Women’s trap

Zhang Yufei (CHN): Swimming: Women’s 200m butterfly

China: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel (USA): Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle

Robert Finke (USA): Swimming: Men’s 800m freestyle

Izaac Stubblety (AUS): Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststroke

Chen Meng (CHN): Table tennis: Women’s singles

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App