Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7: List of Gold medallists

Day seven of the Tokyo Olympics saw Sunisa Lee making sure that in the absence of defending champion Simone Biles, the women's all-around title in artistic gymnastics stayed with USA as she won the prestigious gold medal.

Japan continued its domination in Judo with two more gold medals, this time in women's 78kg and men's 100kg categories.

In an all-Chinese final, paddler Chen Meng beat Sun Yingsha 4-2 in 65 minutes to clinch gold in women's singles.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day seven:

Sunisa Lee (USA): Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s All-around



Jessica Fox (AUS): Canoe slalom: Women



Russian Olympic Committee: Fencing: Women’s foil team



Shori Hamada (JPN): Judo: Women’s 78kg



Aaron Wolf (JPN): Judo: Men’s 100kg



Martin Sinkovic & Valent Sinkovic (CRO): Rowing: Men’s pairs



Grace Prendergast & Kerri Gowler (NZ): Rowing: Women’s pairs



Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy (IRE): Rowing: Men’s lightweight double sculls



Federica Cesarini & Valentina Rodini (ITA): Rowing: Women’s lightweight double sculls



Jiri Liptak (CZE): Shooting: Men’s trap



Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (SVK): Shooting: Women’s trap



Zhang Yufei (CHN): Swimming: Women’s 200m butterfly



China: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay



Caeleb Dressel (USA): Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle



Robert Finke (USA): Swimming: Men’s 800m freestyle



Izaac Stubblety (AUS): Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststroke



Chen Meng (CHN): Table tennis: Women’s singles