Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day five

Day five of the Tokyo Olympics began on a high as the Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary pair topped the first stage of the newly introduced 10m air pistol mixed team event. However, the pair finished seventh in stage two and did not qualify for the medal matches.

Indian men's hockey team moved closer to securing a quarterfinal berth after beating Spain 3-0. India has two wins and one loss in three Pool A matches.

Paddler Sharath Kamal lost 1-4 to reigning World and Olympic champion Ma Long of China after a valiant effort in his third round match. With his defeat, India's table tennis campaign in Tokyo came to an end.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain beat Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2 in her round of 16 match of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category. Lovlina is one win away from securing a bronze medal.

INDIAN RESULTS ON TUESDAY

Badminton: Men’s doubles (group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bt Sean Vendy & Ben Lane (GBr) 21-17, 21-19. The Indian pair lost out on a quarterfinal berth on game difference.



Boxing: Women's welterweight (round of 16): Lovlina Borgohain bt Nadine Apetz (Ger).



Hockey: Men (Pool A): bt Spain 3-0.



Sailing: Women: Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan (33rd overall after six races).

Men: Laser: Vishnu Saravanan (22nd overall after six races).

49er: K.C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (18th in Race 1).

Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed team: Qualification stage 2: 7. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Did Not Qualify (DNQ) for medal round.



Qualification stage 1: 1. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, 17. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma.



10m air rifle mixed team: Qualification stage 1: 12. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar, 18. Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar. DNQ for stage 2.



Table tennis: Men's singles (third round): Sharath Kamal lost to Ma Long (Chn) 1-4.