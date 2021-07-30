Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day seven; Sindhu shines, Mary out

On day seven of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu comfortably defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

The Indian men's hockey team beat reigning Olympic champion Argentina 3-1 in its fourth Pool A match to book a quarterfinal berth.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 7: Mary Kom knocked out by Valencia, Atanu enters pre-quarters, Sindhu into last eight

Archer Atanu Das beat two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jinhyek 6-5 in a thrilling 1/16 elimination match to progress to pre-quarterfinals. Earlier in the day, Das had beaten Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng 6-4 in the 1/32 eliminations match.

However, Indian boxing legend Mary Kom suffered a 2-3 defeat against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in a closely-contested Round of 16 match.

INDIAN RESULTS ON THURSDAY

Archery: Men's individual: 1/16 eliminations: Atanu Das bt Oh Jinhyek (KOR) 6-5; 1/32 eliminations: bt Deng Yu­-Cheng (TPE) 6-4.

Badminton: Women's Singles (Round of 16): P.V. Sindhu bt Mia Blichfeldt (DEN) 21-15, 21-13. The Indian shuttler will next face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal.



Boxing (round of 16): Men's super heavyweight: Satish Kumar bt Ricardo Brown (JAM) 4-1; Women's flyweight: Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Valencia (COL) 2-3.



Golf: Men's individual (round 1): Anirban Lahiri (T8), Udayan Mane (60).



Hockey: Men (Pool A): India bt Argentina 3-1. India has qualified for the quarterfinals.



Rowing: Men’s lightweight double sculls: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh (5th in final B, 11th overall).



Sailing: Men: Laser: Vishnu Saravanan (23rd overall after eight races); 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (17th overall after six races).

Women: Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan (31st overall after eight races).



Shooting: Women's 25m Pistol (qualification precision): 5. Manu Bhaker, 25. Rahi Sarnobat.



Swimming: Men's 100m Butterfly: Sajan Prakash (46th overall). DNQ for semifinals.