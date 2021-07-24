Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Kosovo's Krasniqi denies Japan's Tonaki, wins judo gold Krasniqi won on a throw with 20 seconds left, scoring a waza-ari and claiming a title that moved her to tears moments later. AP TOKYO 24 July, 2021 17:26 IST Women's 48kg Judo gold medallist Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo during the medal ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday. - REUTERS AP TOKYO 24 July, 2021 17:26 IST Distria Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki in the women's 48-kilogram judo final on Saturday night, depriving Japan of its first gold medal in its home Olympics and winning Kosovo's second-ever medal.Krasniqi won on a throw with 20 seconds left, scoring a waza-ari and claiming a title that moved her to tears moments later.READ MORE: China's Yang Qian wins first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 OlympicsAlthough Krasniqi was the top seed, she was severely challenged by the 4-foot-10 Tonaki, who beat a series of difficult opponents to reach the final.Tonaki fell agonizingly short of claiming a gold medal in Japan's beloved, homegrown martial art. Her success would have provided a much-needed jolt of positivity for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics and discouraged by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks surrounding them. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :