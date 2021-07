Tokyo Olympics Full Schedule and Time Table in July 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

They were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues. The 2021 event has an almost identical schedule to that planned for last year. All events will take place a day earlier than planned for 2020, with the opening ceremony scheduled on 23 July 2021.

Here's the complete Tokyo Olympics 2021 July schedule.

*All times in Japan Standard Time (JST)

*Japan Standard Time is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Indian Standard Time

JULY 21

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Wed 21 July 9:00 - 17:00

Venues: Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs Japan

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs United States

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs Canada

Football

Date and Time: Wed 21 July 16:30 - 21:30

Venues: Sapporo Dome

Women's Group E, Great Britain vs Chile

Women's Group E, Japan vs Canada

Date and Time: Wed 21 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Women's Group F, China vs Brazil

Women's Group F, Zambia vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Wed 21 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Group G, Sweden vs United States

Women's Group G, Australia vs New Zealand

JULY 22

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Thu 22 July 9:00 - 17:00

Venues: Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, United States vs Canada

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs Japan

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs Australia

Football

Date and Time: Thu 22 July 16:30 - 21:30

Venues: Sapporo Dome

Men's Group C, Egypt vs Spain

Men's Group C, Argentina vs Australia

Date and Time: Thu 22 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Group A, Mexico vs France

Men's Group A, Japan vs South Africa

Date and Time: Thu 22 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Men's Group B, New Zealand vs Republic of Korea

Men's Group B, Honduras vs Romania

Date and Time: Thu 22 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Men's Group D, Côte d'Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia

Men's Group D, Brazil vs Germany

JULY 23

Opening Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 23 July 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Opening Ceremony

Archery

Date and Time: Fri 23 July 9:00 - 11:00

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Individual Ranking Round

Date and Time: Fri 23 July 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual Ranking Round

Rowing

Date and Time: Fri 23 July 8:30 - 12:10

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Single Sculls Heats

Women's Single Sculls Heats

Men's Double Sculls Heats

Women's Double Sculls Heats

Men's Quadruple Sculls Heats

Women's Quadruple Sculls Heats

JULY 24

3x3 Basketball

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 10:15 - 12:25

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, ROC vs Japan

Women's Pool round, China vs Romania

Men's Pool round, Poland vs Latvia

Men's Pool round, China vs Serbia

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:00 - 15:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, ROC vs China

Women's Pool round, Romania vs Japan

Men's Pool round, ROC vs China

Men's Pool round, Serbia vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:30 - 19:30

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Italy vs Mongolia

Women's Pool round, United States vs France

Men's Pool round, Latvia vs Belgium

Men's Pool round, Japan vs Poland

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Mongolia vs United States

Women's Pool round, France vs Italy

Men's Pool round, Netherlands vs ROC

Men's Pool round, Belgium vs Japan

Archery

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:30 - 12:05

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:15 - 17:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Semifinals

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 10:00 - 12:30

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Qualification

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:30 - 17:00

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Qualification

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:30 - 22:00

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Qualification

Badminton

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 14:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 18:00 - 22:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 10:00 - 16:30

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs Canada

Softball Opening Round, United States vs Mexico

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Japan vs Italy

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (4 matches)

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 - 20:30

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Cycling Road

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 18:15

Venues: Fuji International Speedway

Men's Road Race

Men's Road Race Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 - 22:15

Venues: Equestrian Park

Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 1

Fencing

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 16:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Epée Individual Table of 64

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64

Women's Epée Individual Table of 32

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32

Women's Epée Individual Table of 16

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16

Women's Epée Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 18:00 - 22:10

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Epée Individual Semifinals

Men's Sabre Individual Semifinals

Women's Epée Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Epée Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Epée Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 16:30 - 21:30

Venues: Sapporo Dome

Women's Group E, Chile vs Canada

Women's Group E, Japan vs Great Britain

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Women's Group F, China vs Zambia

Women's Group F, Netherlands vs Brazil

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Women's Group G, Sweden vs Australia

Women's Group G, New Zealand vs United States

Handball

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Brazil

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, France vs Argentina

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Bahrain

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Spain

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs Egypt

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs Japan

Hockey

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool A, Japan vs Australia

Men's Pool B, Netherlands vs Belgium

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool A, New Zealand vs India

Men's Pool A, Argentina vs Spain

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool B, Great Britain vs South Africa

Women's Pool A, Netherlands vs India

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool B, Canada vs Germany

Women's Pool A, Ireland vs South Africa

Judo

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -48 kg Quarterfinals

Men -60 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -60 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -48 kg Repechage

Women -48 kg Semifinals

Men -60 kg Repechage

Men -60 kg Semifinals

Women -48 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -48 kg Final

Men -60 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -60 kg Final

Women -48 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -60 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 8:30 - 12:30

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Single Sculls Repechages

Men's Single Sculls Repechages

Women's Double Sculls Repechage

Men's Double Sculls Repechage

Women's Pair Heats

Men's Pair Heats

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Heats

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heats

Women's Four Heats

Men's Four Heats

Shooting

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 8:30 - 16:30

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Qual.&Finals

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification

10m Air Rifle Women's Finals

10m Air Rifle Women's Victory Ceremony

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

10m Air Pistol Men's Finals

10m Air Pistol Men's Victory Ceremony

Swimming

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats

Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 12:45

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Preliminary Round

Women's Singles Preliminary Round

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:15 - 17:15

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 1

Women's Singles Round 1

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 1

Women's Singles Round 1

Taekwondo

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 10:00 - 17:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -49 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Men -58 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Women -49 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Men -58 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Women -49 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Men -58 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:00 - 22:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -49 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Men -58 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Women -49 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Men -58 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Women -49 kg Gold Medal Contest

Men -58 kg Gold Medal Contest

Women -49 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -58 kg Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date also Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 3-11

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Italy vs Canada

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Brazil vs Tunisia

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs Argentina

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Venezuela

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Poland vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs France

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, Japan vs United States

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Canada vs Australia

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, South Africa vs Spain

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, China vs ROC

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 9:50 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 49 kg Group B

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 49 kg Group A

Women's 49 kg Victory Ceremony

JULY 25

3x3 Basketball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:15 - 12:25

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Japan vs Mongolia

Women's Pool round, Romania vs Italy

Men's Pool round, ROC vs Belgium

Men's Pool round, Poland vs Serbia

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 14:00 - 15:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Mongolia vs ROC

Women's Pool round, China vs Italy

Men's Pool round, China vs Latvia

Men's Pool round, Serbia vs Belgium

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:30 - 19:30

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Romania vs United States

Women's Pool round, Japan vs France

Men's Pool round, ROC vs Poland

Men's Pool round, Japan vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, China vs France

Women's Pool round, ROC vs United States

Men's Pool round, Netherlands vs China

Men's Pool round, Latvia vs Japan

Archery

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:30 - 11:05

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 13:45 - 17:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Semifinals

Women's Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 13:35

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's Qualification

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 15:10 - 18:45

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's Qualification

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 20:20 - 22:00

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's Qualification

Badminton

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 15:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 18:00 - 21:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 16:30

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs United States

Softball Opening Round, Canada vs Japan

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs Mexico

Basketball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada)

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia) vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia)

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs Nigeria

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, France vs United States

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (4 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 - 21:00

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 13:00 - 16:45

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Canoe (C1) Men Heats

Kayak (K1) Women Heats

Cycling Road

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 13:00 - 17:35

Venues: Fuji International Speedway

Women's Road Race

Women's Road Race Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 15:00 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 - 22:15

Venues: Equestrian Park

Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 2

Fencing

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 16:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Foil Individual Table of 64

Men's Epée Individual Table of 64

Women's Foil Individual Table of 32

Men's Epée Individual Table of 32

Women's Foil Individual Table of 16

Men's Epée Individual Table of 16

Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Epée Individual Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 18:00 - 22:10

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Foil Individual Semifinals

Men's Epée Individual Semifinals

Women's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Epée Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Epée Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Epée Individual Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 16:30 - 21:30

Venues: Sapporo Dome

Men's Group C, Egypt vs Argentina

Men's Group C, Australia vs Spain

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Men's Group B, New Zealand vs Honduras

Men's Group B, Romania vs Republic of Korea

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Men's Group A, France vs South Africa

Men's Group A, Japan vs Mexico

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Men's Group D, Brazil vs Côte d'Ivoire

Men's Group D, Saudi Arabia vs Germany

Handball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Japan

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, ROC vs Brazil

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Angola

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Republic of Korea

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs Sweden

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs France

Hockey

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool A, Great Britain vs Germany

Women's Pool B, Japan vs China

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool B, Australia vs Spain

Women's Pool B, New Zealand vs Argentina

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool A, India vs Australia

Men's Pool A, Spain vs New Zealand

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool A, Japan vs Argentina

Men's Pool B, South Africa vs Netherlands

Judo

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -52 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -52 kg Quarterfinals

Men -66 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -66 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -52 kg Repechage

Women -52 kg Semifinals

Men -66 kg Repechage

Men -66 kg Semifinals

Women -52 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -52 kg Final

Men -66 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -66 kg Final

Women -52 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -66 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 11:40

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Men's Pair Repechage

Women's Pair Repechage

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Repechages

Men's Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Women's Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Men's Eight Heats

Women's Eight Heats

Sailing

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Shooting

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 16:00

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 16:30

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Qual.&Finals

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

10m Air Pistol Women's Finals

10m Air Pistol Women's Victory Ceremony

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification

10m Air Rifle Men's Finals

10m Air Rifle Men's Victory Ceremony

Skateboarding

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 13:55

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Men's Street Prelims Heats

Men's Street Final

Men's Street Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:00 - 16:20

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Men's Round 1

Women's Round 1

Men's Round 2

Women's Round 2

Swimming

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:30 - 12:20

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Men's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final

Men's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 14:00 - 17:45

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 2

Women's Singles Round 2

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Taekwondo

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 17:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -57 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Men -68 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Men -68 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Women -57 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Men -68 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:00 - 22:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -57 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Men -68 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Women -57 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Men -68 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Women -57 kg Gold Medal Contest

Men -68 kg Gold Medal Contest

Women -57 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -68 kg Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 3-11

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs Italy

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs Argentina

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Serbia vs Dominican Rep.

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, China vs Turkey

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Kenya

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Brazil vs Republic of Korea

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, South Africa vs Italy

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Hungary vs Greece

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, United States vs Japan

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Australia vs Montenegro

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Serbia vs Spain

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Croatia vs Kazakhstan

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:50 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 61 kg Group B and Men's 67 kg Group B

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 15:50 - 18:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 61 kg Group A

Men's 61 kg Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 67 kg Group A

Men's 67 kg Victory Ceremony

JULY 26

3x3 Basketball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:15 - 12:25

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Japan vs China

Women's Pool round, Mongolia vs Romania

Men's Pool round, Belgium vs China

Men's Pool round, Serbia vs Japan

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:00 - 15:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, Romania vs ROC

Women's Pool round, Italy vs Japan

Men's Pool round, Japan vs ROC

Men's Pool round, Latvia vs Serbia

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:30 - 19:30

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, France vs Mongolia

Women's Pool round, Italy vs United States

Men's Pool round, Netherlands vs Belgium

Men's Pool round, Poland vs China

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 21:00 - 22:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, United States vs China

Women's Pool round, France vs ROC

Men's Pool round, ROC vs Latvia

Men's Pool round, Netherlands vs Poland

Archery

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:30 - 11:05

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 13:45 - 17:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Men's Team Semifinals

Men's Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:00 - 22:10

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Team Final

Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Badminton

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 15:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 18:00 - 21:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 16:30

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Japan vs United States

Softball Opening Round, Canada vs Italy

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs Australia

Basketball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Spain

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas(Lithuania)

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Serbia vs Canada

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Japan vs Spain

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (4 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:00 - 21:00

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:00 - 16:45

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Canoe (C1) Men Semi-final

Canoe (C1) Men Final

Canoe (C1) Men Victory Ceremony

Cycling Mountain Bike

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 15:00 - 17:00

Venues: Izu MTB Course

Men's Cross-country

Men's Cross-country Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 15:00 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

Fencing

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 16:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64

Men's Foil Individual Table of 64

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32

Men's Foil Individual Table of 32

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 16

Men's Foil Individual Table of 16

Women's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Foil Individual Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 18:00 - 22:10

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals

Men's Foil Individual Semifinals

Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

Handball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Brazil vs France

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Argentina vs Germany

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs Denmark

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Norway

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs Portugal

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs Sweden

Hockey

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool B, Germany vs Belgium

Men's Pool B, Great Britain vs Canada

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool A, Netherlands vs Ireland

Women's Pool B, Australia vs China

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool A, South Africa vs Great Britain

Women's Pool B, Japan vs New Zealand

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool B, Argentina vs Spain

Women's Pool A, Germany vs India

Judo

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -57 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals

Men -73 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -73 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -57 kg Repechage

Women -57 kg Semifinals

Men -73 kg Repechage

Men -73 kg Semifinals

Women -57 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -57 kg Final

Men -73 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -73 kg Final

Women -57 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -73 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 11:20

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Women's Double Sculls Semifinals

Men's Double Sculls Semifinals

Women's Four Repechage

Men's Four Repechage

Rugby

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Pool Round (6 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 16:30 - 19:30

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Pool Round (6 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Shooting

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 17:15

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2

Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2

Skeet Women's Finals

Skeet Men's Finals

Skeet Women's Victory Ceremony

Skeet Men's Victory Ceremony

Skateboarding

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 13:55

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Women's Street Prelims Heats

Women's Street Final

Women's Street Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:00 - 16:40

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Women's Round 3

Men's Round 3

Swimming

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:30 - 12:40

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 100m Butterfly Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Women's 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 400m Freestyle Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 2

Women's Singles Round 2

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 3

Women's Singles Round 3

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 20:00 - 22:10

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Taekwondo

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 10:00 - 17:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -67 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Men -80 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Women -67 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Men -80 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Women -67 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Men -80 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:00 - 22:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women -67 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Men -80 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Women -67 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Men -80 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Women -67 kg Gold Medal Contest

Men -80 kg Gold Medal Contest

Women -67 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -80 kg Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 3-11

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Triathlon

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 6:30 - 9:00

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

Men

Men's Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Venezuela

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs ROC

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Poland vs Italy

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, France vs Tunisia

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Canada

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Brazil vs Argentina

Water Polo

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, United States vs China

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, ROC vs Hungary

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Australia vs Netherlands

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Spain vs Canada

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 55 kg Group B

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 55 kg Group A

Women's 55 kg Victory Ceremony

JULY 27

3x3 Basketball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 13:30 - 15:30

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, United States vs Japan

Women's Pool round, China vs Mongolia

Men's Pool round, Belgium vs Poland

Men's Pool round, China vs Japan

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 18:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Pool round, France vs Romania

Women's Pool round, ROC vs Italy

Men's Pool round, Serbia vs ROC

Men's Pool round, Latvia vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 20:30 - 22:50

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Quarterfinals (2 games)

Men's Quarterfinals (2 games)

Archery

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:30 - 13:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 16:00 - 19:55

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:45 - 22:10

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's Team Final

Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Badminton

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 15:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 18:00 - 21:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Men's Doubles Group Play Stage

Women's Doubles Group Play Stage

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 13:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Bronze Medal Game

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 20:00 - 22:30

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Softball Gold Medal Game

Softball Victory Ceremony

Basketball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs France

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs United States

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs Belgium

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, Puerto Rico vs China

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (4 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 14:00 - 17:00

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Kayak (K1) Women Semi-final

Kayak (K1) Women Final

Kayak (K1) Women Victory Ceremony

Cycling Mountain Bike

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 15:00 - 17:00

Venues: Izu MTB Course

Women's Cross-country

Women's Cross-country Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 15:00 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 22:40

Venues: Equestrian Park

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

Dressage Team Victory Ceremony

Fencing

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:25 - 15:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Epée Team Quarterfinals

Women's Epée Team Classification 5-8

Women's Epée Team Semifinals

Women's Epée Team Placement 5-6

Women's Epée Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 18:30 - 20:40

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Epée Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Epée Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Epée Team Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Women's Group G, New Zealand vs Sweden

Women's Group E, Chile vs Japan

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Women's Group G, United States vs Australia

Women's Group E, Canada vs Great Britain

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 20:30 - 22:30

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Women's Group F, Brazil vs Zambia

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 20:30 - 22:30

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Women's Group F, Netherlands vs China

Handball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs Montenegro

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs Hungary

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs ROC

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs Norway

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Spain

Hockey

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool A, Argentina vs Australia

Men's Pool A, Japan vs New Zealand

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool A, India vs Spain

Men's Pool B, Germany vs Great Britain

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool B, Belgium vs South Africa

Men's Pool B, Netherlands vs Canada

Judo

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -63 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -63 kg Quarterfinals

Men -81 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -81 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -63 kg Repechage

Women -63 kg Semifinals

Men -81 kg Repechage

Men -81 kg Semifinals

Women -63 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -63 kg Final

Men -81 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -81 kg Final

Women -63 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -81 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 8:30 - 12:00

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final C

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final B

Women's Quadruple Sculls Final B

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Women's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Men's Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Pair Semifinals A/B

Women's Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Pair Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Rugby

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Pool Round (6 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 16:30 - 19:30

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Placing 9-12 (2 matches)

Men's Quarter-finals (4 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Shooting

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:00 - 16:30

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Qual.&Finals

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:00 - 14:20

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Men's Quarterfinals

Women's Quarterfinals

Men's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals

Swimming

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:30 - 12:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

Men's 200m Freestyle Final

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

Men's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Women's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly - Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Men's 800m Freestyle - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 3

Women's Singles Round 3

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 14:30 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round 3

Women's Singles Round 3

Men's Singles Round of 16

Women's Singles Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:30 - 22:30

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Round of 16

Women's Singles Round of 16

Taekwondo

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 17:00

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women +67 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Men +80 kg Round of 16 (8 matches)

Women +67 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Men +80 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches)

Women +67 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Men +80 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:00 - 22:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Women +67 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Men +80 kg Repechages (2 matches)

Women +67 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Men +80 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches)

Women +67 kg Gold Medal Contest

Men +80 kg Gold Medal Contest

Women +67 kg Victory Ceremony

Men +80 kg Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 3-11

Men's Singles Second Roun

Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Triathlon

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 6:30 - 9:05

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

Women

Women's Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs Argentina

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, China vs United States

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Serbia

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Italy vs Turkey

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Brazil vs Dominican Rep.

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Republic of Korea vs Kenya

Water Polo

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, South Africa vs United States

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Montenegro vs Spain

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Kazakhstan vs Serbia

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Italy vs Greece

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Japan vs Hungary

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Australia vs Croatia

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:50 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 59 kg Group B and Women's 64 kg Group B

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 15:50 - 18:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 59 kg Group A

Women's 59 kg Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Women's 64 kg Group A

Women's 64 kg Victory Ceremony

JULY 28

3x3 Basketball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 - 19:10

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Semifinals (2 games)

Men's Semifinals (2 games)

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 20:45 - 23:35

Venues: Aomi Urban Sports Park

Women's Bronze Medal Game

Men's Bronze Medal Game

Women's Gold Medal Game

Men's Gold Medal Game

Women's Victory Ceremony

Men's Victory Ceremony

Archery

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:30 - 13:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 16:00 - 18:40

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:15 - 22:10

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's All-Around Final

Men's All-Around Victory Ceremony

Badminton

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 14:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 18:00 - 21:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Dominican Rep. vs Japan

Basketball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia)

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia) vs Australia

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada) vs France

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 11:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal

Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 - 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal

Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Feather (52-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 13:00 - 16:45

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Canoe (C1) Women Heats

Kayak (K1) Men Heats

Cycling Road

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:30 - 17:40

Venues: Fuji International Speedway

Women's Individual Time Trial

Women's Individual Time Trial Victory Ceremony

Men's Individual Time Trial

Men's Individual Time Trial Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 15:00 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Victory Ceremony

Equestrian

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:30 - 21:25

Venues: Equestrian Park

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Dressage Individual Victory Ceremony

Fencing

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 10:00 - 15:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Sabre Team Table of 16

Men's Sabre Team Quarterfinals

Men's Sabre Team Classification 5-8

Men's Sabre Team Semifinals

Men's Sabre Team Placement 5-6

Men's Sabre Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 18:30 - 20:40

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: Sapporo Dome

Men's Group B, Romania vs New Zealand

Men's Group A, South Africa vs Mexico

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Men's Group D, Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire

Men's Group C, Australia vs Egypt

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Men's Group D, Saudi Arabia vs Brazil

Men's Group C, Spain vs Argentina

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:30 - 22:30

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Men's Group B, Republic of Korea vs Honduras

Men's Group A, France vs Japan

Handball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs Bahrain

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Portugal

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs Egypt

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Argentina

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Brazil vs Spain

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, France vs Germany

Hockey

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool A, Netherlands vs South Africa

Women's Pool B, New Zealand vs Spain

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool A, Great Britain vs India

Women's Pool A, Germany vs Ireland

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool B, Japan vs Australia

Men's Pool A, Japan vs Spain

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool B, Argentina vs China

Men's Pool A, Australia vs New Zealand

Judo

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -70 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -70 kg Quarterfinals

Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -90 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -70 kg Repechage

Women -70 kg Semifinals

Men -90 kg Repechage

Men -90 kg Semifinals

Women -70 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -70 kg Final

Men -90 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -90 kg Final

Women -70 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -90 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 8:30 - 11:40

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Double Sculls Final B

Men's Double Sculls Final B

Women's Four Final B

Men's Four Final B

Women's Double Sculls Final A

Men's Double Sculls Final A

Women's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Four Final A

Men's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Four Finals A

Women's Four Victory Ceremony

Women's Eight Repechage

Men's Four Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Repechage

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Rugby

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Placing 11-12

Men's Placing 9-10

Men's Placing 5-8 (2 matches)

Men's Semi-finals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 16:30 - 19:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Men's Placing 7-8

Men's Placing 5-6

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory Ceremony

Sailing

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Shooting

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 16:00

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

Trap Men's Qualification - Day 1

Surfing

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 8:00 - 11:35

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Women's Bronze medal match

Men's Bronze medal match

Women's Gold medal match

Men's Gold medal match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Men's Victory Ceremony

Swimming

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 10:30 - 13:05

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Butterfly Final

Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

Women's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Men's 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heats~

Men's 200m Individual Medley - Heats

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 10:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 15:00 - 18:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 20:00 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Tennis

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Third Round

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles Third Round

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Men's Singles Third Round

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 3-11

Men's Singles Third Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Volleyball

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Canada vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs Tunisia

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Argentina vs France

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Poland vs Venezuela

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Italy

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Brazil vs ROC

Water Polo

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, Hungary vs United States

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Canada vs South Africa

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, China vs Japan

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Netherlands vs Spain

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 13:50 - 16:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 73 kg Group B

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 73 kg Group A

Men's 73 kg Victory Ceremony

JULY 29

Archery

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:30 - 13:25

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 16:00 - 18:40

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Artistic Gymnastics

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:50 - 22:05

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's All-Around Final

Women's All-Around Victory Ceremony

Badminton

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 15:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Singles Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 - 22:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Round of 16

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group B, Israel vs Republic of Korea

Basketball

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs Republic of Korea

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas(Lithuania) vs Japan

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Serbia

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs Argentina

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 11:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 14:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 - 20:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 14:00 - 16:45

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Canoe (C1) Women Semi-final

Canoe (C1) Women Final

Canoe (C1) Women Victory Ceremony

Cycling BMX Racing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Men's Quarterfinals

Women's Quarterfinals

Fencing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:50 - 16:25

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Foil Team Quarterfinals

Women's Foil Team Classification 5-8

Women's Foil Team Semifinals

Women's Foil Team Placement 5-6

Women's Foil Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 18:30 - 21:30

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Foil Team Victory Ceremony

Golf

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Handball

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Angola

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs Brazil

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs Republic of Korea

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Norway

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs ROC

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs France

Hockey

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool A, India vs Argentina

Men's Pool B, South Africa vs Germany

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool B, Belgium vs Canada

Men's Pool B, Netherlands vs Great Britain

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool B, Spain vs China

Women's Pool B, Japan vs Argentina

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool A, Great Britain vs Netherlands

Women's Pool B, New Zealand vs Australia

Judo

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -78 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -78 kg Quarterfinals

Men -100 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -100 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women -78 kg Repechage

Women -78 kg Semifinals

Men -100 kg Repechage

Men -100 kg Semifinals

Women -78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -78 kg Final

Men -100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -100 kg Final

Women -78 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -100 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 8:30 - 11:50

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Men's Single Sculls Final F

Women's Single Sculls Final F

Men's Single Sculls Final E

Women's Single Sculls Final E

Men's Pair Final A

Women's Pair Final A

Men's Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A

Women's Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Pairs Final B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Pairs Final B

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final B

Women's Single Sculls Final D

Men's Single Sculls Final D

Rugby

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Pool Round (6 matches)

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 16:30 - 19:30

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Pool Round (6 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Shooting

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 12:45

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Finals Hall

25m Pistol Women's Precision Stage

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 16:55

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2

Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

Trap Women's Finals

Trap Men's Finals

Trap Women's Victory Ceremony

Trap Men's Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Thu 29 July

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Swimming

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:30 - 13:10

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 800m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Final

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Men's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Butterfly Final

Men's 100m Freestyle Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Women's 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 800m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 13:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Singles Semifinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 15:00 - 17:00

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Semifinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 20:00 - 22:10

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Singles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

*The above includes all possible events for this court. The final court assignments and order of play are subject to change up until the day of the session.

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 2

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Volleyball

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Italy vs Argentina

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Republic of Korea vs Dominican Rep.

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Serbia vs Kenya

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, China vs ROC

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Brazil

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs Turkey

Water Polo

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Hungary vs South Africa

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Spain vs Kazakhstan

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, United States vs Italy

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Croatia vs Montenegro

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Greece vs Japan

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Serbia vs Australia

JULY 30

Archery

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:30 - 11:15

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 14:45 - 17:20

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Individual Quarterfinals

Women's Individual Semifinals

Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

Women's Individual Victory Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 800m Round 1

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's 100m Round 1

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 - 21:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's 5000m Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 10,000m Final

Badminton

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 15:30 - 21:30

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Mexico vs Dominican Rep.

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group B, United States vs Israel

Basketball

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, Belgium vs Puerto Rico

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, United States vs Japan

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Nigeria

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Women's Preliminary Round Group C, China vs Australia

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 11:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 11:00 - 14:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:00 - 20:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 14:00 - 17:00

Venues: Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Kayak (K1) Men Semi-final

Kayak (K1) Men Final

Kayak (K1) Men Victory Ceremony

Cycling BMX Racing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 10:00 - 12:20

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Men's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals

Men's Final

Women's Final

Men's Victory Ceremony

Women's Victory Ceremony

Diving

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 15:00 - 17:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary

Equestrian

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:30 - 11:00

Venues: Equestrian Park

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 1

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:30 - 20:10

Venues: Equestrian Park

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 2

Fencing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 10:00 - 15:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Epée Team Table of 16

Men's Epée Team Quarterfinals

Men's Epée Team Classification 5-8

Men's Epée Team Semifinals

Men's Epée Team Placement 5-6

Men's Epée Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 18:30 - 20:40

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Men's Epée Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Epée Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Epée Team Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:00 - 20:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 18:00 - 21:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Women's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Women's Quarterfinal

Golf

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Handball

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Argentina vs Brazil

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs Japan

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, France vs Spain

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Egypt

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs Denmark

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Norway

Hockey

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool A, South Africa vs Germany

Women's Pool A, Ireland vs India

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool A, Australia vs Spain

Men's Pool B, Canada vs South Africa

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Men's Pool A, Japan vs India

Men's Pool B, Germany vs Netherlands

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 - 22:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Men's Pool A, Argentina vs New Zealand

Men's Pool B, Belgium vs Great Britain

Judo

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women +78 kg Elimination Rounds

Women +78 kg Quarterfinals

Men +100 kg Elimination Rounds

Men +100 kg Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Women +78 kg Repechage

Women +78 kg Semifinals

Men +100 kg Repechage

Men +100 kg Semifinals

Women +78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women +78 kg Final

Men +100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men +100 kg Final

Women +78 kg Victory Ceremony

Men +100 kg Victory Ceremony

Rowing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:45 - 10:55

Venues: Sea Forest Waterway

Women's Single Sculls Final C

Men's Single Sculls Final C

Women's Single Sculls Final B

Men's Single Sculls Final B

Women's Single Sculls Final A

Men's Single Sculls Final A

Women's Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Eight Final A

Men's Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Final A

Women's Eight Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Victory Ceremony

Rugby

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Pool Round (6 matches)

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 16:30 - 19:30

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Placing 9-12 (2 matches)

Women's Quarter-finals (4 matches)

Sailing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Shooting

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 15:00

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Finals Hall

25m Pistol Women's Qualification

25m Pistol Women's Finals

25m Pistol Women's Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Fri 30 July

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Competition TBD

*The competition schedule is subjected to change depending on the wave conditions. If conditions allow, the competition can be completed in four days, but it is possible that more time could be required. Because of this, the actual competition days for the Surfing events will be held with 4 days schedule during the Olympic Surfing Festival from 25 July to 1 August.

Swimming

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 10:30 - 12:10

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

Men's 200m Backstroke Final

Women's 100m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Individual Medley Final

Men's 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Women's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 - 21:30

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats

Table Tennis

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 20:00 - 22:10

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 12:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Semifinals

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 12:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Trampoline Gymnastics

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 13:00 - 15:30

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Women's Qualification

Women's Final

Women's Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Canada vs Venezuela

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Brazil vs United States

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Poland

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Argentina vs Tunisia

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Italy vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B, ROC vs France

Water Polo

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, South Africa vs Netherlands

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, United States vs ROC

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B, Japan vs Hungary

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A, Spain vs Australia

JULY 31

Archery

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:30 - 11:15

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 14:45 - 17:20

Venues: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Individual Semifinals

Men's Individual Bronze Medal Match

Men's Individual Gold Medal Match

Men's Individual Victory Ceremony

Athletics

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men's Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men's 800m Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men's 100m Preliminary Round

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 - 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men's 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women's 100m Semifinals

Men's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Final

Women's 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's 100m Final

Badminton

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 16:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:00 - 23:00

Venues: Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Women's Singles Semifinals

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Baseball/Softball

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 12:00 - 15:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Japan vs Mexico

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Baseball Opening Round Group B, Republic of Korea vs United States

Basketball

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:00 - 12:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs France

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 13:40 - 15:40

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia) vs Nigeria

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:20 - 19:20

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia)

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 21:00 - 23:00

Venues: Saitama Super Arena

Men's Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada)

Beach Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 11:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (3 matches)

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 15:00 - 17:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Preliminaries (2 matches)

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser (1 match)

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 20:00 - 22:50

Venues: Shiokaze Park

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser (3 matches)

Boxing

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 11:00 - 13:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals

Women's Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:00 - 19:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Women's Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals

Women's Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:10 - 12:20

Venues: Ariake Urban Sports Park

Women's Park Seeding

Men's Park Seeding

Diving

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 15:00 - 16:25

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Women's 3m Springboard Semifinal

Equestrian

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 8:30 - 11:00

Venues: Equestrian Park

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 - Session 3

Fencing

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:00 - 15:20

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Sabre Team Table of 16

Women's Sabre Team Quarterfinals

Women's Sabre Team Classification 5-8

Women's Sabre Team Semifinals

Women's Sabre Team Placement 5-6

Women's Sabre Team Placement 7-8

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:30 - 20:40

Venues: Makuhari Messe Hall B

Women's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony

Football

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:00 - 20:00

Venues: Miyagi Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:00 - 21:00

Venues: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 - 22:00

Venues: Saitama Stadium

Men's Quarterfinal

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 20:00 - 23:00

Venues: International Stadium Yokohama

Men's Quarterfinal

Golf

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 7:30 - 16:00

Venues: Kasumigaseki Country Club

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Handball

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 12:30

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs Japan

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Republic of Korea

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 14:15 - 17:45

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, ROC vs France

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs Sweden

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:30 - 23:00

Venues: Yoyogi National Stadium

Women's Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs Spain

Women's Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Netherlands

Hockey

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:30 - 13:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool B, China vs New Zealand

Women's Pool B, Argentina vs Australia

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:00 - 13:45

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch

Women's Pool B, Japan vs Spain

Women's Pool A, India vs South Africa

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:30 - 22:15

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch

Women's Pool A, Germany vs Netherlands

Women's Pool A, Ireland vs Great Britain

Judo

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 11:00 - 14:30

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Mixed Team Elimination rounds

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Repechage

Mixed Team Semifinals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:00 - 19:50

Venues: Nippon Budokan

Mixed Team Match for Bronze Medal

Mixed Team Final

Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Rugby

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 12:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Placing 11-12

Women's Placing 9-10

Women's Placing 5-8 (2 matches)

Women's Semi-finals (2 matches)

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 16:30 - 19:00

Venues: Tokyo Stadium

Women's Placing 7-8

Women's Placing 5-6

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Victory Ceremony

Sailing

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 12:00 - 18:00

Venues: Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

RS:X Women - Medal Race

RS:X Men - Medal Race

RS:X Women - Victory Ceremony

RS:X Men - Victory Ceremony

Shooting

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 14:50

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Range

Trap Mixed Team Qualification

Trap Mixed Team Finals

Trap Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 12:00 - 17:10

Venues: Asaka Shooting Range - R&P Qual.&Finals

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Finals

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Victory Ceremony

Surfing

Date and Time: Sat 31 July

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Competition TBD

Swimming

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:30 - 12:20

Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Men's 100m Butterfly Final

Women's 200m Backstroke Final

Women's 800m Freestyle Final

Men's 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Women's 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Women's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

Tennis

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 12:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Center Court

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 12:00 - 20:00

Venues: Ariake Tennis Park - Court 1

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Trampoline Gymnastics

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 13:00 - 15:30

Venues: Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Men's Qualification

Men's Final

Men's Victory Ceremony

Triathlon

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 7:30 - 9:25

Venues: Odaiba Marine Park

Mixed Relay

Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony

Volleyball

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 - 12:50

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Dominican Rep. vs Kenya

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, United States vs ROC

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 14:20 - 18:10

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, Argentina vs Turkey

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Serbia vs Brazil

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:40 - 23:30

Venues: Ariake Arena

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A, Japan vs Republic of Korea

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B, China vs Italy

Water Polo

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 10:00 - 12:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Montenegro vs Kazakhstan

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Australia vs Spain

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 14:00 - 16:50

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, United States vs Hungary

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B, Croatia vs Serbia

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 18:20 - 21:10

Venues: Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, Italy vs Japan

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A, South Africa vs Greece

Weightlifting

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 11:50 - 14:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 81 kg Group B and Men's 96 kg Group B

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 15:50 - 18:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 81 kg Group A

Men's 81 kg Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:50 - 22:00

Venues: Tokyo International Forum

Men's 96 kg Group A

Men's 96 kg Victory Ceremony

