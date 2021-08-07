Tokyo Olympics Men's Handball: France beats Denmark to win gold

France won the Olympic gold medal in men’s handball by beating Denmark 25-23 in the final.

France led by six goals early in the second half before Denmark came back to make it a one-goal game in the final minute. Ludovic Fabregas managed a steal and empty-net goal with six seconds left to secure the victory.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics: Japan beats USA for first baseball gold

France was playing its fourth consecutive men’s Olympic final after winning in 2008 and 2012 and losing to Denmark in 2016. The French women’s team plays the Russian team for gold on Sunday.

Spain beat Egypt 33-31 for the bronze medal.