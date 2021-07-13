Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics: What are six new sports, details, medals to be won and rules Tokyo Olympics: Here's the breakdown of the six new sports at the Summer Games. The International Olympic Committee has added these new sports in the hope of increasing its appeal to younger audiences. Team Sportstar 13 July, 2021 17:34 IST Baseball is extremely popular in Japan, with the country’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league widely hailed for its talent. - AFP Team Sportstar 13 July, 2021 17:34 IST BASEBALLBecame a medal event in 1992Was removed from the program after 2008Baseball is extremely popular in Japan, with the country’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league widely hailed for its talentSix countries will participate in the baseball tournamentBaseball tournament is men onlyOpening-round pool play will be followed by a knockout stage to determine the championGold medals available: 1SOFTBALL Softball became a medal event in 1996. - REUTERS Became a medal event in 1996Was removed from the program after 2008Six countries will participate in the baseball tournamentThe softball tournament is women onlyThe opening round will feature each team playing each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams will advance to the final.Gold medals available: 1SKATEBOARDING This is the first time skateboarding is in the Olympics. - Getty Images First time skateboarding is in the OlympicsTwo disciplines: park and streetPark skateboarding takes place on a hollowed-out course with complicated curvesStreet skateboarding has obstacles like rails, stairs, kerbs and benches. Athletes have to use each section to demonstrate their skills, tricks and creativity within a set time limitA group of judges will score each run in both disciplinesGold medals available: 4SURFING Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya will host the surfing competition. - AP Surfing is making its Olympic debutMen’s and women’s contest in TokyoBoth will feature preliminary-round heats followed by head-to-head knockoutsTsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya to host the competitionGold medals available: 2SPORT CLIMBING Sports Climbing will be contested as a single event. - GETTY IMAGES To be contested as a single eventThree main disciplines - speed climbing, bouldering, lead climbing - to be used in a combined format to determine an overall winner for both men and womenGold medals available: 2KARATE Spain's Karate kata athlete Sandra Sanchez, current World and European Champion, strikes a pose during a training session in Madrid while preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. - REUTERS Two disciplines in Tokyo: kata and kumiteIn Kata, athletes are judged on karate techniques. In kumite, athletes compete head-to-headThree weight classes each for men and women in kumiteNippon Budokan to host the competitionGold medals available: 8 Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :