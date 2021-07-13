Tokyo 2020 Olympics: What are six new sports, details, medals to be won and rules

BASEBALL

Became a medal event in 1992

Was removed from the program after 2008

Baseball is extremely popular in Japan, with the country’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league widely hailed for its talent

Six countries will participate in the baseball tournament

Baseball tournament is men only

Opening-round pool play will be followed by a knockout stage to determine the champion

Gold medals available: 1

SOFTBALL

Became a medal event in 1996

Became a medal event in 1996

Was removed from the program after 2008

The softball tournament is women only

The opening round will feature each team playing each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams will advance to the final.

Gold medals available: 1

SKATEBOARDING

This is the first time skateboarding is in the Olympics. - Getty Images

First time skateboarding is in the Olympics

Two disciplines: park and street

Park skateboarding takes place on a hollowed-out course with complicated curves

Street skateboarding has obstacles like rails, stairs, kerbs and benches. Athletes have to use each section to demonstrate their skills, tricks and creativity within a set time limit

A group of judges will score each run in both disciplines

Gold medals available: 4

SURFING

Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya will host the surfing competition. - AP

Surfing is making its Olympic debut

Men’s and women’s contest in Tokyo

Both will feature preliminary-round heats followed by head-to-head knockouts

Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya to host the competition

Gold medals available: 2

SPORT CLIMBING

Sports Climbing will be contested as a single event. - GETTY IMAGES

To be contested as a single event

Three main disciplines - speed climbing, bouldering, lead climbing - to be used in a combined format to determine an overall winner for both men and women

Gold medals available: 2

KARATE

Spain's Karate kata athlete Sandra Sanchez, current World and European Champion, strikes a pose during a training session in Madrid while preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. - REUTERS

Two disciplines in Tokyo: kata and kumite

In Kata, athletes are judged on karate techniques. In kumite, athletes compete head-to-head

Three weight classes each for men and women in kumite

Nippon Budokan to host the competition

Gold medals available: 8