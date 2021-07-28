Tokyo Olympics Volleyball: Russian men continue great run

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is looking unstoppable in men’s volleyball. It is the only unbeaten side in the competition. Its latest victim is Brazil, the defending champion.

The Russians won in straight sets – 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 – in an hour and 27 minutes at the Ariake Arena on Wednesday. As a result, they are now on top of Pool B, with nine points from three games. They are followed in the second and third spots respectively by the United States (six points) and Brazil (five).

Poland is leading Pool A with seven points, followed by Japan (six) and Iran (five).



The results (preliminary league):



Men: Pool A: Canada bt Iran 25-16, 25-20, 25-22.

Pool B: United States bt Tunisia 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23; Argentina bt France 23-25, 25-17, 25 -20, 15-25, 15-13; Italy bt Japan 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21; ROC bt Brazil 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.

Women: Pool A: South Korea bt Kenya 25-14, 25-22, 26-24.



Beach Volleyball:



Men: Pool A: Pablo Herrera Allepuz & Adrian Gavira Collado (ESP) bt Christopher McHugh & Damien Schumann (AUS) 21-16, 21-16; Ilya Leshukov & Konstantin Semenov (ROC) bt Anders Bernsten Mol & Christian Sandlie Sorum 21-19, 21-19.

Pool C: Jacob Gibb & Tri Bourne (USA) bt Adrian Heidrich & Mirco Greson (SWI) 21-19, 23-21; Cherif Younousse & Ahmed Tijan (QAT) bt Enrico Rossi & Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich 24-22, 21-13.

Women: Pool D: Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) bt Ana Patricia Silva Ramos & Rebecca Silva (BRA) 21-15, 12-21, 15-12.

Pool E: Nadezda Makroguzova & Svetlana Kholomina (ROC) bt Lidianny Echevarria Benitez & Leila Consuelo Martinez-Ortega (CUB) 21-16, 21-11; Mariafe Artacho del Solar & Taliqua Clancy (AUS) bt Marta Menegatti & Viktoria Orsi Toth (ITA) 22-20, 21-19.

Pool F: Tanja Huberli & Nina Betschart (SWI) bt Miki Ishii & Megumi Murakami (JPN) 14-21, 21-19,

15-12.