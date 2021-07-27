Tokyo Olympics Women's Volleyball: Nightmare continues for defending champion China

Five years ago, they had spiked their way to the volleyball gold at Rio. The women from China are having a torrid time at Tokyo, though.

After losing to Turkey in their opening fixture, they were humbled by the United States, the bronze medallist at the last Olympics, on Tuesday. The defending champion lost the Pool B match at the Ariake Arena in straight sets – 27-29, 22-25, 21-25.

That means China hasn’t won a single set at this competition. It is now fifth in its group, with only Argentina placed below. The United States and Italy are sitting pretty at the top of the pool with two wins apiece.

The results (preliminary league):

Women: Pool A: Serbia bt Japan 25-23, 25-16, 26-24; Brazil bt Dominican Republic 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12.

Pool B: Russia bt Argentina 25-19, 25-15, 25-13; United States bt China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21; Italy bt Turkey 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15.



Beach Volleyball

Men: Pool D: Philip Dalhausser & Nicholas Lucena (USA) bt Alison Cerutti & Alvaro Moraiso Filho (BRA) 24-22, 19-21, 15-13; Alexander Brouwer & Robert Meeuwsen (NED) bt Nicolas Capogrosso & Julian Amado Azaad (ARG) 21-14, 21-14.

Pool E: Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Junior & Bruno Oscar Schmidt (BRA) bt Mohammed Abicha & Zouheir Elgraoui (MOR) 21-14, 21-16; Michal Bryl & Grzegorz Fijalek (POL) bt Marco Grimalt & Esteban Grimalt (CHL) 21-17, 21-18.

Pool F: Paolo Nicolai & Daniele Lupo (ITA) bt Yasuke Ishijima & Katsuhiro Shiratori (JPN) 21-19, 21-16; Julius Thole & Clemens Wickler (GER) bt Piotr Kantor & Batosz Losiak (POL) 22-20, 21-16.

Women:

Pool B: April Ross & Alix Klineman (USA) bt Liliana Fernandez Steiner & Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (ESP) 21-13, 21-16; Xue Chen & Wang Xinxin (CHN) bt Sanne Keizer & Madeline Meppelink (NED) 19-21, 31-29, 15-13.

Pool C: Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerson (CAN) bt Ana Gallay & Fernanda Pereyra (ARG) 22-20, 21-12; Wang Fan & Xia Xinyi (CHN) bt Agatha Bednarczuk & Eduarda Santos Lisboa (BRA) 21-18, 21-14.