Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 Badminton: Sai Praneeth loses group stage opener against Zilberman Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2. ANI 24 July, 2021 11:25 IST Sai Praneeth in action on Saturday. - AP ANI 24 July, 2021 11:25 IST India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman in the Tokyo Olympics.Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020 Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika bow out of mixed doubles event The first game was a close affair, and Praneeth tried his best to not lose out, but in the end, Zilberman managed to hold his nerve and win it 21-17.A similar story unfolded in the second game, and Zilberman upped his game a notch and he went on to take the second game, and as a result, he won the match, without breaking a sweat. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :